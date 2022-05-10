Seeing stars

Whether voice or instrumental, it can be difficult to perform a musical piece. Months of work went into some of the performances at the Wyndmere Stars Concert on Tuesday, May 3. With 29 students performing the concert was filled with various solos and ensembles.
The performers were students who had competed at the regional level and received a high rating, known as a star. These students qualified for the state tournament in Minot on Saturday, May 7.
The concert used decorations from Wyndmere’s prom as the backdrop for the 15 performances at the event. Five ensembles varying from a clarinet trio to a men’s chorus performed alongside 10 soloists.
Students were allowed to perform more than one piece, with some being in multiple ensembles and having more than one solo.
“The kids did a great job. As always, you will have a few things that don’t go exactly according to plan, but what is most important is how you handle those unexpected moments. Our students persevered and performed beautifully,” Wyndmere highschool music director Callie Girodat said.
Performing at the concert was Preston Blazek, who had not sung since eighth grade, yet with only a few weeks practice managed to star at regionals.
Caroline Puetz performed both a clarinet and vocal solo while also performing in two ensembles.
Myla Witt played a trumpet solo which was performed by her sibling at a previous state tournament.
These students, as well as many others, represented a large number of Wyndmere’s music department.
Accompanying the students were Girodat and MaryJo Lothspeich on the piano.
At the concert, Girodat commented on the future of the program, saying that she had high hopes due to the number of students involved. She was especially proud of the number of young male singers, a demographic that traditionally doesn’t participate in music.
At the end of the concert attendants were welcomed to leave digital messages for the performers and directors by scanning a QR code which would take them to a message board.
“We are all excited to head to state this weekend and look forward to making some great memories. This will be a weekend of firsts for many students and hopefully will be a positive experience that they will want to pursue again next year,” Girodat said.
The upcoming State music tournament will be a chance for the students to put everything they have practiced to the test. Performers from across North Dakota will be competing for high rankings.
The system for ranking at the state level will be the same as the regional level. Students will be given a rating, either three, two, one, or star. Star performances are the highest general rating a student can be given and only up to a third of students are able to receive this. Above star ratings an outstanding performance award can be given. This award is given to the single best performance a judge sees during the competition. Few receive this award.
