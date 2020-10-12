Semi-truck overturns in Hankinson

A semi-truck carrying corn overturned in Hankinson, North Dakota, at approximately 11:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
North Dakota Highway Patrol Officer Cory Formaneck said that from witness testimony and tire marks at the scene, the 2012 Kenworth was towing a hopper grain trailer loaded with corn and had taken a right turn too fast from Highway 11 on to County Road 1. The truck came to rest on its driver's side and the load of corn spilled onto the roadway.
The driver, identified as Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson, was not belted during the crash but remained inside the cab during the rollover. He was able to extricate himself. He was transported by private party to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for possible injuries.
County Road 1 was blocked for several hours while the truck and corn were removed from the road.
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
