In a century-old building, actors spanning multiple generations took to the stage this week at the Barney VFW, for a dress rehearsal of the play titled "Bethel Park Falls." The show comes full circle pulling inspiration from another play held in Wyndmere, North Dakota, titled “100.”

Virginia Georger has been with the theater since 1985. She is keen to relay history to anyone who attends. Binders of pictures are displayed in the lobby where attendees waiting to see a play can browse through the diverse performances held at the VFW over the years.



