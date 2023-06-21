In a century-old building, actors spanning multiple generations took to the stage this week at the Barney VFW, for a dress rehearsal of the play titled "Bethel Park Falls." The show comes full circle pulling inspiration from another play held in Wyndmere, North Dakota, titled “100.”
Virginia Georger has been with the theater since 1985. She is keen to relay history to anyone who attends. Binders of pictures are displayed in the lobby where attendees waiting to see a play can browse through the diverse performances held at the VFW over the years.
With the old screen set onto the wall leading up to the stage, "Bethel Park Falls" is the first play to showcase the new screen. The old screen is cream colored and displays past sponsors. The new screen is pure white and hangs behind two benches on stage. Lighting effects and shadows of trees are utilized in the play, which brings a unique aspect to the storytelling.
Norma Kjos is one of the actors in the play who was previously a drama coach at Wyndmere High School for many years.
“I love acting, it’s been a big part of my life,” Kjos said.
She will be introducing each change of season throughout the play with a famous poem. On the eve of the final dress rehearsal, she hopes for a full-house. While she believes a full-house “encourages (her) to do (her) best,” she calls herself a director’s nightmare. She ad-libs frequently on stage.
Another actor, Aspen Geist, is a 10th grader in Wyndmere. Geist describes the play as funny. Her experience with the play has been “pretty good, C.C. is amazing, she’s really funny. She won’t let us crowd surf, but, you know.” Geist shrugs and returns backstage to prepare for dress rehearsal.
Geist refers to director C.C. Manstrom, who bounces around the room to check on the actors and ensure microphones and final details are being squared away. Manstrom appreciates that the themes of the play are relatable to most people. She also likes the drama and the interconnectedness of the characters and stories. The play is about a park and people's lives before and after the park closes.
Bailee West, one of the newer actors, is performing in her first play. She found out about the play through a flier hanging in the Wyndmere Post Office. West moved to the area about three years ago from the middle of the state.
“It’s been really good, it’s been a joy working with everyone,” she said. “Honestly, it’s fun, you get to step into different roles and meet different people."
Some of those different people include husband and wife duo Karl and Marian Haataja. Karl motions to a baby that his wife delivered two weeks prior. This play will be the couples fourth, having acted in a duo for four years.
“C.C. is a good director, she’s really relaxed, really flexible,” Marian Haataja said. “It’s always been fun. Low-key enough to not have to put in hours every night of the summer—not our full-time job.”
Haataja is seated in the entryway of the hall, her kids playing around her as she waits for her scenes.
With a host of different actors from various backgrounds, the play is sure to include many stories.
The play is set to run June 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. at the Barney VFW on 113 Main St. Barney, North Dakota. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call or text 701.353.5356 to reserve tickets, otherwise tickets are $15 at the door.