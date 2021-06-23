Are they witches? If so, are they bad witches? And what’s the deal with this house anyway?
These are the questions audience members will find themselves pondering at the Southeast North Dakota (SEND) Community Theater’s production of “Two Witches, No Waiting” by Pat Cook.
The play is centered on eccentric sisters Arlene and Elzbeth Marcus and their reluctance to sell their home to Eustace Sternwood, a greedy businessman who always gets his way. There are strange happenings in the house, ones that Arlene’s son, Jeremy Marcus, tries desperately to keep the sisters’ new housekeeper, Bonnie Webster, from noticing.
“Two Witches, No Waiting” is a comedy with elements of mystery and intrigue. The production is appropriate for all ages.
“I like the comedy and I like that we can add some fun things to it … it’s been fun and this cast is really fun,” said Roxanne Morken, director of the production.
The eight member cast has only been rehearsing since June 1, with some members beginning as recently as last week.
Tom Jones plays the laid-back southern sheriff Jeb Abercrombie, with a good heart and a love for Flat Rock, the town he protects. Abercrombie often visits the sisters in their home, located deep in the woods, to get elixirs for his ailments.
“He’s your typical laid-back sheriff who takes care of the town like it’s his own family,” Jones said.
For Jones, “Two Witches, No Waiting” is the sixth play he’s performed in and he gets to perform with his wife, Linda Jones, who plays Elzbeth Marcus. Elizabeth Marcus has a keen interest in the kindhearted southern sheriff, leading to real on-stage chemistry.
Norma Jean Kjos plays the eccentric Arlene Marcus, the sister with the cooler head and explanation for every strange occurrence in the house.
Kjos is an experienced actor who’s been performing since she was child and has worked in theaters and productions throughout her life.
“I like the spookiness of it to start out, I think everyone’s wondering … is this like an Arsenic and Old Lace type thing. It’s a play for everybody, I think everybody will get a kick out of it,” Kjos said.
Virginia Goerger, hospitality coordinator for the production said they’re lucky to have a talented actress like Kjos in the production.
For both Kjos and Tom Jones, the best part of performing is interaction from the audience and getting those big laughs.
“Two Witches, No Waiting” stars Norma Kjos as Arlene Marcus, Linda Jones as Elzbeth Marcus, Donna Thiel as Opal Dunn, Karl Haataja as Jeremy Marcus, Marian Haataja as Bonnie Webster, Tom Jones as Sheriff Jeb Abercrombie, Rynae Klosterman as Kit Sternwood and Edd Goerger as Eustace Sternwood.
Shows will be held Wednesday, June 23 to Friday, June 25 at the Barney VFW. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $15. Snacks and refreshments will be available.
SEND Community Theater began in the 1990s. Originally SEND was the Tri-Community Theater consisting of Lidgerwood, Hankinson and Wyndmere before expanding throughout southeast North Dakota. Actors from as far north as Fargo, North Dakota, and as far west as Lisbon, North Dakota, are welcome to perform for SEND.
For Virginia Goerger and cast and crew members alike, it’s important to continue SEND’s tradition of community arts.
“I’m pretty excited. It’s going to be fun to hear an audience and see a reaction, I’m excited about it (opening night),” Morken said.
