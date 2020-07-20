SENIOR MENUS
Here are the senior menus for July 21-24

We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through July 31.  We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home. 

HANKINSON

Tuesday, spaghetti and meat sauce, California medley veggies, angel food/strawberries and topping, garlic toast, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, roasted red potato, glazed carrots, cinnamon apples, dinner roll, milk. Friday, chicken filet on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, macaroni veggie salad, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread-0, milk.  

LIDGERWOOD

Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, lime jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, spaghetti and meat sauce, California medley veggies, angel food/strawberries and topping, garlic toast, milk.  

WYNDMERE

Tuesday, chicken filet on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, mac and pea salad, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread-0, milk. Thursday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, lime jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk.

