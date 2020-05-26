Senior menus
HANKINSON

• Wednesday, May 27 - barbecue ribs, baked potato, brussels sprouts, peach crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk. Friday, May 29 - chicken wild rice hotdish, peas and carrots, strawberry Jell-O with pears and topping, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, June 2 - spaghetti, meat sauce, noodles, garden blend vegetables, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, May 27 - chicken wild rice hotdish, peas and carrots, strawberry Jell-O with pears and topping, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, May 28 - taco salad, apricots, breadstick, tortilla shell, milk. Monday, June 1 - spaghetti, meat sauce, noodles, garden blend vegetables, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, June 2 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, parslied potatoes, broccoli salad, strawberry Jell-O with peaches and topping, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Wednesday, May 27 - barbecue ribs, baked potato, brussels sprouts, peach crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, May 28 - chicken wild rice hotdish, peas and carrots, strawberry Jell-O with pears and topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, June 1 - chicken a la king, mashed potatoes, beets, pineapple tidbits, banana bread, milk. Tuesday, June 2 - spaghetti, meat sauce, noodles, garden blend vegetables, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk.

