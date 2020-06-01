Senior menus

HANKINSON

• June 2-5 - Tuesday, spaghetti/meat sauce, noodles, garden blend veggies, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk. Wednesday, roast pork/gravy, mashed potato, country blend veggies, apple crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, coleslaw, oranges, bread-0, milk.  

LIDGERWOOD

• June 2-5 - Monday, spaghetti/meat sauce, noodles, garden blend veggies, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, baked cod/alfredo sauce, parslied potatoes, broccoli salad, strawberry jello/peaches and topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, roast pork/gravy, mashed potato, country blend veggies, apple crisp/topping, bread-1, milk.

WYNDMERE

• June 2-5 - Monday, chicken a la king, mashed potato, beets, pineapple tidbits, banana bread, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti/meat sauce, noodles, garden blend veggies, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk. Thursday, baked cod/alfredo sauce, parslied potatoes, broccoli salad, strawberry jello/peaches and topping, bread-1, milk.

