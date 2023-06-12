Three members of the Wyndmere Fire Department, Wyndmere, North Dakota, were honored when the Richland County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, June 7 in Wahpeton.

Fire Chief Andy Thompson and firefighters Jeff Brosowske and Tom Brosowske all received meritorious service awards. The awards were given in recognition of the men’s actions following a March 26 train derailment outside Wyndmere.