Seven new charges for Hankinson man

A Hankinson, North Dakota, man is facing seven new felony, misdemeanor and infraction charges, giving him a total of 16 charges filed since late April.
Cody Ryan Lacefield, 27, is facing three misdemeanor charges related to a May 16 incident in Richland County, North Dakota. He is also facing four felony, misdemeanor and infraction charges related to a June 3 incident in Richland County and nine total charges related to an April 24 incident in Hankinson.
Lacefield made his initial appearance for the newest charges Monday, June 8 in Richland County District Court. He waived preliminary hearings for his previous charges and Judge Bradley Cruff granted a revocation of Lacefield’s bond.
“The judge previously set bond (at $2,500 cash or surety) for those first charges,” Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen said. “We asked for it to be revoked and for Mr. Lacefield to be in custody. Our office alleged he had violated the conditions of his bond.”
Through an investigation conducted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Lacefield is accused of criminal trespassing (a class B misdemeanor), criminal mischief (a class A misdemeanor) and reckless driving (a class B misdemeanor) on or about May 19 at and near a property on County Road 22.
The property belongs to the family of a witness, court documents state. The witness called law enforcement to report the alleged trespassing.
“(He) stated that he had observed a pickup making loud noises (at the location) so he drove on to County Road 22 to investigate,” documents continue.
The pickup was allegedly in the yard. The witness said he could see the truck’s headlights reflecting off the property’s garage door and the pickup was spinning rocks and gravel in the driveway.
According to the witness, the truck drove off the property and onto County Road 22. The truck allegedly proceeded toward the witness’ vehicle.
“(It appeared) as if the pickup was going to strike (the witness’) vehicle head on,” court documents state.
The witness said the pickup swerved at the last second, only avoiding a collision with his vehicle by a few feet.
According to the witness, the truck’s driver as Lacefield. Court documents state that Lacefield was issued a trespass notice for the property in April.
The witness and a sheriff’s deputy observed damage to the garage door. Lacefield allegedly rammed the door, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage.
On Monday, Lacefield entered not guilty pleas for the three charges, all misdemeanor-level. Court records state that he was also cited for exhibition driving on May 19. Exhibition driving has a $50 penalty.
Through a second sheriff’s office investigation, Lacefield is accused of criminal mischief, methamphetamine possession, criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on or about June 3 at and near a property on County Road 3.
Lacefield allegedly drove through a fence and cornfield, the property owner said when calling Richland County Dispatch. The witness from May 19 contacted the property owner to let him know he allegedly witnessed Lacefield driving a red Dodge pickup on property owned by the fence owner’s mother earlier that day.
The witness and the property owner followed Lacefield, court documents state, watching him drive into the cornfield. The red Dodge pickup became stuck on some rocks and the witness and the property owner approached the vehicle. Once again, the witness allegedly recognized the vehicle’s driver as Lacefield. According to the property owner, Lacefield crashed through the fence and damaged crops.
“A deputy responded to the location of the defendant’s vehicle and the deputy recognized the defendant’s vehicle from prior contacts,” documents continue. “The deputy saw tire tracks in the cornfield and barbed wire wrapped around the defendant’s vehicle.”
By the time the deputy arrived, Lacefield had allegedly left on foot. An inventory search of the vehicle turned up a small purple pipe with burnt residue and the odor of burnt marijuana.
“The defendant did not have a valid prescription for marijuana at the time. Marijuana is a Schedule I controlled substance,” documents continue.
A plastic bag containing a crystal substance was also found in the vehicle.
“The crystal substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.”
The estimated damage to the fence and cornfield totals $4,000. The owner said the property was posted with “No Trespassing” signs.
On Monday, Lacefield entered not guilty pleas to the misdemeanor-level charges of methamphetamine possession (class A) and criminal trespassing (class B) and the inaction-level charge of marijuana paraphernalia possession. He has not yet entered a plea to the class C felony-level charge of criminal mischief.
Court records state Lacefield is represented by attorney Nicole Bredahl for his previous charges. On Monday, he applied for a public defender on the new charges. The indigent defense counsel will make the final decision regarding Lacefield’s lawyer, Moen said.
In May, Lacefield appeared in Richland County District Court on nine charges related to the Hankinson incidents. He has been charged with two counts each of terrorizing and reckless endangerment and one charge each of criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, child endangerment, unlawful possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
“The paraphernalia charges are class A misdemeanor and infraction-level, respectively,” Daily News previously reported. “The intent to deliver charge is class B felony-level. The remaining charges are class C felony-level.”
Investigations of the April incidents were conducted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force. The incidents included Lacefield allegedly driving a red Dodge pickup while chasing and shooting at a red Jeep as well as its driver and passenger, as well as allegedly keeping methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia and marijuana paraphernalia in a Hankinson residence and a vehicle as well as in excess of personal use and in reach of youth.
As a result of the SEMCA investigation, Tiffany Joy Vavrina, 27, also faces four charges. They include one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (class B felony-level), child endangerment (class C felony-level), unlawful possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor-level) and unlawful possession of marijuana paraphernalia (infraction-level).
Vavrina is represented by attorney Nicholas Nelson. Her preliminary hearing was also held Monday. She has entered not guilty pleas to all four charges.
Lacefield entered not guilty pleas to the paraphernalia possession charges on Thursday, May 4.
