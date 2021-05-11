In your late 20s your doctor tells you that you’re going to have a heart attack by 35 if you continue with your lifestyle. What would you do?
Alicia Leinen knew what she was going to do. At 302 pounds she was going to lose some weight, but she’d end up doing more than shedding pounds.
Leinen, who grew up in Mantador, North Dakota, and graduated from Hankinson High School in 1998, was never particularly athletic. She had joined the volleyball team but quit shortly thereafter.
“I think I played like one year and I quit because I was always sitting on the bench and I just felt like I was not good enough to be out there,” she said.
In 2009 Alicia and her husband Corey planned a trip to Hawaii in August 2010 to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Her trip to Hawaii would set the gears in motion for her transformation.
“I decided I don’t want to be the big girl on an 8-hour flight to Hawaii and I was actually concerned about even making the flight,” Leinen said.
The hard work began in January 2010. Her goal was to lose 20 pounds.
“All I did was clean up my eating. I followed a book called ‘The Spark’ and it had an online support group. And basically it was just pick three goals to do for 30 days and stick to them,” she said.
Her three goals were to drink more water, stop eating after 8 p.m., and exercise 10 minutes a day. At the start of her journey, 10 minutes of exercise on her stationary bike was all she could manage.
Before cleaning up her eating habits, her diet included high sugar and high fat foods in large quantities.
“I was the person who for breakfast I would grab a Mountain Dew and two Special K bars at the gas station. And then I go to work where they’d have donuts and I’d have a bunch of donuts. And then my big thing for lunch, I’d order everything on the menu at McDonald’s ... And then at night I’d go home with two bags of Doritos and a jar of cheese sauce. It was horrible binge-eating,” she said.
After four months of sticking to her goals she had shed 50 pounds, far surpassing her original goal of 20 pounds. The results spoke for themselves and feeling the best she had in years, she wasn’t going to stop at 50 pounds.
By the time she and Corey went to Hawaii in August 2010, Leinen had lost 70 pounds. Once she returned, she was feeling healthy enough to begin exercising for longer periods of time.
Before losing 70 pounds, it was difficult for Leinen to play with her children who were 6 and 8 years old at the time. She found herself sleeping a lot and feeling lethargic.
“When I came back from Hawaii, I felt comfortable to start doing some workout videos and my kids would actually join me in on doing it. So it was kind of fun to have them see what being healthy can be,” she said.
Another 30 pounds would come off during this period and she was able to play with her kids more often.
At a total of 100 pounds lost, Leinen would undergo yet another journey.
Living in Fargo at the time, Leinen and her family would move to Sartell, Minnesota, in 2011. Their apartment complex had a gym for residents with a TV and VCR.
Corey and Alicia Leinen would begin doing P90X together, which would begin Alicia’s love of strength training. Prior to strength training, Alicia had exclusively been doing cardio.
She was hesitant to start at first, fearing that strength training would make her bulky and masculine. Second, she’s always had anxiety and feared judgement from other gym patrons. She felt like she wouldn’t belong lifting weights next to others.
“I started feeling like I liked being stronger. We joined a gym the following year. And he (Corey) got me a personal trainer and she pushed me. She really got me into loving the gym. I have horrible anxiety and depression. And so just the thought of going into a public place and working out, I couldn’t do it,” Alicia Leinen said.
But she did do it. Her trainer pushed her and before long, Alicia Leinen was loving the gym. Her trainer continued to push her and motivated her to complete her first 5K race in 2014.
It was her first 5K, but not her last, the race inspired a love of running that would lead her to running more 5Ks.
Next in 2015, came more intense strength training. Corey Leinen had begun lifting and asked if she wanted to join him. She did, but was still hesitant about bulking up and looking masculine.
“I was completely wrong. I started lifting weights and I completely fell in love with the process of seeing just how capable and what you can do and how it just completely changes you,” she said.
Weight lifting didn’t bulk her up, it helped tone her. Finding a new love in strength training, she decided quickly that she wanted to compete.
“I’d always tell people ‘I’m hoping to do a competition soon, I just want to be more competitive,’ but really it was frightening to me to get in front of judges and people,” she said.
In February 2020, she took the plunge into competitive lifting at a beginners powerlifting competition. The competition was slower paced and meant to help beginners learn the judging process and the ins and outs of competitive lifting.
“I was addicted from that day on and knew that I wanted to do as many meets as I could, then COVID-19 happened,” she said.
COVID-19 would end up canceling many of the future meets she had planned to attend after her first. It would also close her gym, a place which had become essential to everyday life.
Corey got to work building a home gym for them to use while they waited out COVID-19 and the gym reopened.
Since day one, Corey has been Alicia’s biggest supporter throughout her journey.
“The gym is extremely important to me. I don’t really know how to put it into words. It’s something that I need. And I actually felt like the world was falling apart when the gyms closed last year,” she said.
After waiting out the virus, in August 2020, she would finally get her shot at an official powerlifting competition in South Dakota.
“I went in really with no huge expectations. I knew what my weight class was, I knew what the records were. I just wanted to go and get one under my belt. I was extremely nervous and I just wanted to get that first official one out of the way,” she said.
Alicia Leinen tied the squat record of 105 kilograms, the deadlift record at 127.5 kilograms and set the national bench record at 70 kilograms for her weight class. She holds the national total record for her age and weight class.
“It’s fun, you feel proud when she does well. Just showing up to compete is a huge accomplishment in and of itself. Just to get over her anxiety she has about,” Corey Leinen said about watching his wife compete.
Her success at the meet motivated her to search for the next goal. She found her answer and started training for the bench world record in her age and weight class.
On Friday, April 30 Alicia competed at a national meet in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
“Anxiety gets into my head and it did in this last training session and I didn’t do as well as I wanted to. I didn’t make the weight for my weight class, so I didn’t get the world records, but I did tie the world squat record at 105 kilograms,” she said.
Her performance qualified her for the world meet in Illinois this October. Alicia and her trainer have started working toward her next goal: set the world records for her weight class in squat, bench, deadlift and total weight.
Although she’s gotten stronger and healthier, the journey hasn’t just been a physical transformation for Alicia Leinen. She’s grown as a person, too.
“She’s suffered from anxiety. So for her to get on stage in front of everybody and do that kind of thing, she’s definitely gotten more self-confidence. All around energy levels, better attitude. So definitely a mental change as well,” said Dawn Waxweiler, Alicia’s sister.
Even though Alicia has lost weight and has continued to set and achieve new goals, it’s still challenging, as it always has been. Temptations are there and she fights to stay on the path she’s made for herself.
“I’d love to eat my Doritos and cheese sauce again, but I know my goals and I know that by doing that, I’m not going to get to my goals. I kind of went down a path before we moved here of heavy drinking and that was hard to overcome. (I) Just cut that out completely because I know that’s going to hinder my goals and I still struggle,” she said.
Anxiety of performing around others at competitions can also be overwhelming, but she pushes forward with her goals in mind.
For Alicia, though, she hopes to inspire others. Change is possible and it can be done, with goals in mind and steadfast determination.
“I wish I could inspire women to just see how it can be done. It’s very hard to get started to lose weight and put the work in and eat healthy and everything. Everyone wants that quick fix, but it’s not a quick fix. You have to make it a lifestyle choice. And once you get past the hard part it’s so rewarding.”
