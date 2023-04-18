When students step up to perform at the Region 1 music contest, they are looking for a star rating. They aren't easy to obtain, but with them comes the opportunity to play at the state level.

Students from across Region 1 came to Hankinson on Saturday, April 15 for one more chance to perform. The Region 1 music contest gathered students from seven local schools to perform in front of judges for a chance to qualify for the state music competition. Around 175 students performed throughout the six hour long event.



