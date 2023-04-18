When students step up to perform at the Region 1 music contest, they are looking for a star rating. They aren't easy to obtain, but with them comes the opportunity to play at the state level.
Students from across Region 1 came to Hankinson on Saturday, April 15 for one more chance to perform. The Region 1 music contest gathered students from seven local schools to perform in front of judges for a chance to qualify for the state music competition. Around 175 students performed throughout the six hour long event.
“We had a great day on Saturday. Our judges were fantastic and provided excellent feedback to our students. We had a great showing from all schools,” region manager and Wyndmere music teacher Callie Girodat said.
At the event, Judges gave performers, who performed either solo or in groups, a rating of two, one, a star (denoting excellent performance) or outstanding performance. Judges were only allowed to give stars to a maximum of 33% of students that performed. They were also able to select a single performer or ensemble to receive their top honor, Outstanding Performance. With 153 different performances, only around 50 were able to receive a star
“I think it was the first time ever in 20 years that every one of my students that participated this year got at least one star and made state,” Hankinson music teacher Wendy Friskop said.
Students who receive a star qualify for the state level of competition.
Wyndmere had a total of 16 stars and two Outstanding performances which amounts to about 25 students qualifying for state from that school. Lidgerwood had a smaller showing, with seven performances from the school, five of which received ones. Fairmount had a single student at the event, though they did not receive a score.
With six judges scoring students, only six outstanding performances were awarded. The Wyndmere Men’s choir received one of these for their performance of “Who will be a witness”. Wyndmere student Caroline Puetz received an outstanding performance for her vocal performance “Torna di Tito a lato." The Hankinson woodwind ensemble received an outstanding performance for their performance of “Utopia.”
“All the students did a fantastic job. What a great experience for them to have. I am sure all the teachers are proud,” Friskop said.
The state competition will take place in Minot, North Dakota, Saturday, May 6. With plenty of local students in attendance, they will get another opportunity to showcase what they can do.
The kids look forward to this day, they can show off their talents and everything they have learned. It is nerve wracking for some but it is a learning curve, an opportunity to perform in public,” Friskop said.