Show some love on Giving Hearts Day

Giving Hearts Day is Thursday, Feb. 11 and St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson is hoping to receive your support.
Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour fundraiser for charities and nonprofits in North Dakota and Minnesota. This year, St. Gerard’s goal is to raise $100,000, Social Services and Recreation Director Terry Bladow said
“We are very optimistic we will be able to attain our goal,” she said. “Each year we have some projects our money is going to go to.”
St Gerard’s also has a $27,300 donation match from individuals and businesses.
Approximately a third of money raised in 2021 for St. Gerard’s will be distributed to their endowment fund, where St Gerard’s can utilize interest in the fund when needed. A large portion of funds will be designated to help combat COVID-19.
“We have a varied amount of unforeseen expenses associated with that whether it be purchasing more, and expensive, PPE, whether it be through wages, increased wages for our staff … as well as other things,” Bladow said.
In 2020, St. Gerard’s raised $113,000 which was used for the completion of heating and cooling units in resident’s rooms and throughout the facility, to meet regulation requirements and provide staff with hands free communication devices, according to their website.
St. Gerard’s has participated in Giving Hearts Day since its inception in 2008. In the past, money raised has been allocated to update computer systems, install a sprinkler system and remodel the interior of the facility.
“With the donations of Giving Hearts Day we have reached people throughout the United States, just by word of mouth,” Bladow said.
Overall in 2020, $19.1 million was raised for nonprofits and charities in North Dakota and Minnesota and since 2008, the fundraiser has raised $90 million.
Donations can be made to St. Gerard’s at: https://www.givingheartsday.org. Checks can also be delivered to or sent to St. Gerard’s at any time, but are required to be post dated for Feb. 11.
Due to COVID-19, St. Gerard’s lobby will not be open to receive checks but designated staff will be at the door to assist anyone dropping off a check. Donors will be given a treat for dropping off a check, Bladow said.
“We are very appreciative of the support of our community, our businesses and our individuals, that have continued to be faithful supporters of us,” she said.
