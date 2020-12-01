In a year of distance learning, quarantines and mask mandates, school staff are working even harder than usual to keep their schools open and running. Hankinson community members took notice of that effort from Hankinson Public School staff and wanted to do something about it.
The old Hankinson gym was filled with music, students and staff on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to celebrate staff during a difficult year and give thanks for their efforts during COVID-19.
Staff were given personalized stockings filled with gifts and three Keurig coffee makers, with fully stocked coffee bars, were also purchased for the school.
Over $1,200 were donated from community members for the event. Lincoln State Bank and other local businesses also contributed, Event Organizer Alicia Nelson said.
“We thank and appreciate our teachers, but we never know what they’re going through,” she said.
The plan was to do something small for the staff, but once Nelson posted on Facebook asking for help, the plan took off beyond what she could have imagined. The gifts were personalized by having staff fill out a questionnaire, at the time, staff were largely unaware of how that questionnaire would be used. With a little help from a select few staff members inside the school, Nelson was able to coordinate the event.
“I really like that they appreciate all the staff, the janitors, the cooks, everyone,” Hankinson Elementary School Principal Anne Biewer said.
Biewer was one of the staff members who helped Nelson coordinate the event and spoke during the assemblies.
Nelson said she wanted to hold the event as soon as possible, in case classes went virtual as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in North Dakota and the country. She said staff had been working much harder than they usually do because of COVID-19 and her and the community wanted to recognize them.
“We see you as some of the most powerful professionals in the world,” Nelson said during a speech. “Your work has a long term impact on not just the lives of the children you teach, but society as a whole. You have the power to shape minds and impact generations, making the world a better place.”
Two different assemblies were held, one for elementary school staff and one for high school staff. Between the assemblies staff members who couldn’t attend came by to receive their gift and a personal thank you from Nelson.
“[The assembly was] super special, I’m just really touched they went out their way to do something like this for us,” Elementary Special Education Teacher Anne Bladow.
Bladown said it’s difficult to describe how the academic year has gone so far.
“It’s been hard, but I feel like we’ve come together as a team and tried to do the best we can under the circumstances. We’re all just pitching in to make sure everyone gets the education they need and succeeds and feels still they’re part of our school,” she said.
