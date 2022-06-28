"Don't Talk to the Actors" Follows the story of a young writer who is offered the chance of a lifetime in New York. However, hijinks caused by the famous movie actors cast for the play start to derail things a little bit. From left to right- Karl Haataja playing Curt Logan, Marian Haataja playing Arlene, Micheal Osthus playing Jerry.
The humor infused show gave the audience the chance to laugh along with the wacky characters, a lovestruck super-fan, an old time movie star, and a musical diva. Mitzi Trooien, who played Bea Pomeroy, sang a few comedic songs during the performance.
What does it take to turn a script into a full play? Determination, dedicated actors, and a willingness to get it done. While the Southeast North Dakota Communities Theater was able to get it done, it wasn’t so easy for the characters in their show, “Don’t Talk to the Actors” by Tom Dudzick.
The show follows a small town playwright named Jerry who moves to New York after his play is accepted by a big time producer. When he gets there he is given one piece of advice, don’t talk to the actors.
SEND Communities Theater performed the show on June 23 and 24 at the Barney VFW Hall.
The play had a relatively small cast, which was important for director and SEND board member C.C. Manstrom.
“This show I picked this spring because I know I wanted a smaller cast show, something that takes place in one space so that we don’t have to worry about sets and stuff. Me being new, I didn’t know what we could handle,” Manstrom said.
This show was Manstrom’s first directed play for the SEND Communities Theater. Having grown up in the area Manstrom has performed with the group in a show and assistant directed another. Manstrom went to NDSU to study Theater arts before returning to help grow the theater at home.
As a play about a play “Don’t Talk to the Actors” allowed for a unique type of comedy. Jokes about production and the behavior of actors treated the audience to a peek behind the curtain.
“I think it’s going really really well. A lot of practice and a lot of memorization and just working together too and helping each other out,” actor Preston Blazek said.
The teamwork and practice worked out for the cast as they were able to host two full performances of the show. Originally three performances were scheduled, though due to issues with the weather that plan was changed to only two.
When it came to scheduling for the show things were on a bit of a crunch. The group had only one month to get everything ready for the stage.
“It kind of felt like a humongous time crunch so it felt pretty squeezed in. I was able to just in between times at work and at home just read over my lines over and over and over again and I did have a few people helping me out. Even with a short time there is a lot of work to get it done,” Blazek said.
As the play wrapped up SEND Communities Theater will have a moment to breath and relax, until their next project is announced.
