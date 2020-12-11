Silent auction raises over $4,000 for Frolek

Wahpeton High School leadership students raised over $4,000 from a silent auction held on Facebook Thursday, Dec. 10. The proceeds from the auction will go towards Broden Frolek’s medical expenses. Frolek, 19, of Lidgerwood was injured in a car crash Nov. 28 and is now awake at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
Leadership students Seth Hoglund, Chloe Rubish, Parker Steeves, Cade Mauch and Kylie Storo said they were happy with the outcome of the auction.
“We're a bunch of 16, 17 and 18-year-olds who decided to try something out. It worked really well,” Mauch said.
In total, 47 items and baskets were auctioned. The items were collected locally and from as far as Fargo.
Rubish said a silent auction was the best way to raise money because it didn’t require people to congregate.
“I knew the family and I know Broden and I knew that [with] everything going on, that there was going to be a lot of bills and so any money, was good money for them. And so I said that we had to do something and then Kylie came up with the idea of the auction,” Mauch said.
The students agreed that rallying behind one another was something special to Richland County and its communities.
“If I was in the situation, I wouldn't expect a community to react like this, but I feel that this community and the surrounding communities would. I feel everybody around this area is like ‘This person needs help, so we’re going to do something about it,’” Storo said.
Since Frolek’s accident, several community events have taken place including a healing mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood and prayer vigil at Kuglar Baseball Fields in Lidgerwood.
A GoFundMe campaign for Frolek’s medical expenses has raised $59,720 from 886 donors.
“The leadership group is a very kind bunch. This is what leadership is all about. Their time and efforts put into this speaks volumes on their character and without a doubt know this group will continue to do great things for others,” Frolek’s uncle Nathan Frolek said.
Peyton Frolek, Broden’s older sister, said he has been moved to Sanford’s rehabilitation center and is between a state of minimal consciousness and confusion, a part of the recovery process, as of Dec. 10.
“He’s making progress and continues to fight as he always has. Thank you for the continued prayers for Broden, his nurses and doctors,” Nathan Frolek said.
