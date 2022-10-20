Kathy Skroch, a member of Dakota Estates Retirement Community's board, gave News Monitor an update on the retirement community. A Wednesday, Oct. 12 meeting was held in Lidgerwood regarding Dakota Estates' financial issues.

“Across the United States, facilities have been thrown into crisis because of added expenses due to COVID lockdowns and a loss of residents because of COVID. It all really destabilized things for Dakota Estates and other places,” Skroch said.



Load comments