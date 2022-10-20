Kathy Skroch, a member of Dakota Estates Retirement Community's board, gave News Monitor an update on the retirement community. A Wednesday, Oct. 12 meeting was held in Lidgerwood regarding Dakota Estates' financial issues.
“Across the United States, facilities have been thrown into crisis because of added expenses due to COVID lockdowns and a loss of residents because of COVID. It all really destabilized things for Dakota Estates and other places,” Skroch said.
The decline in income for Dakota Estates has pushed the retirement community to seek financial assistance from the wider community. The Oct. 12 meeting was arranged to discuss this possibility with the community.
“Dakota Estates is not unique in that we need some updating. Community support can help with that. Because we are not licensed, we do not qualify for government aid,” Skroch said.
According to Skroch, Dakota Estates was advised not to license, as doing so would restrict caregiving options available to the facility. The licensing would be from the state of North Dakota for basic care and assisted living. Dakota Estates does have a limited liability company (LLC) in order to operate business and is owned by a group of local churches.
In order to generate funds for Dakota Estates, Skroch said the idea of putting on a fundraiser to pay for renovations was discussed. These renovations would help to attract more residents and grow Dakota Estates. According to Skroch, a plan to execute some kind of event is being made.
“The meeting showed a very strong indication everyone in the community wants to help us get some solid footing,” Skroch said.
Skroch also addressed a recent rumor regarding deleted files from the retirement community’s computers. According to Skroch, no important information was deleted. The information that was removed was unimportant. When the administration changed, it took time for the new administration to access the important files in question due to the transition of positions.
While financial trouble has been brought up, Skroch does not see Dakota Estates stopping its current services for its residents.
“There are concerns raised about stability, part of the rumors that we are shutting down. We are keeping our doors open, we are still providing care for our residents. (It includes) cooking, cleaning, everything we are doing right now. We are still providing all services,” Skroch said.
More details regarding the financial situation of the retirement community, as well as possible plans and solutions, will be discussed at the next community meeting. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Legion Hall in Lidgerwood.
