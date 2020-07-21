North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Tuesday, July 14 released the K-12 Smart Restart guidelines to help North Dakota school districts plan for reopening this fall to provide a safe, high-quality educational experience for all students.
Chris Busche is the president of the Wyndmere School Board and has difficult decisions to make with the health department to plan for reopening this fall.
“They have been working on clarification right now,” Busche said. “We are in the process of developing a committee to advise the board. There are so many aspects on opening the school.”
There are challenges to starting schools with social distancing in place including busing students, lunch and classroom experiences.
“We are developing a committee with parents, board members, staff and faculty and we have a student who serves on it,” Busche said. “We get all perspectives on how we want to see it happen, and of course, I have talked to our superintendent to get clarification by the governor’s office.”
With the supervision of the superintendent there are issues to be addressed by August, and the impetus to start addressing those problems now is currently number one on Wyndmere Public School’s agenda.
“Social distancing is going to be tough because the school is not equipped to social distance,” Busche said. “If you have 28 or 30 kids in a class, it’s pretty hard to social distance. That will come into consideration if we open the school.”
One concept is having the school open to half of its students attending three days a week and the other half attending the other two days while still implementing remote teaching.
“Our plan is using our strategic committee, the restart committee, so we don’t have to put one together. They will come with recommendations on how we social distance and if something like that would work,” Busche said. “Because the 50 percent who would be home would be on a distance learning program.”
Wyndmere is hypothetically trying to reconfigure strategies to eliminate online teaching so students can learn in a classroom setting. This is the impetus of the school board and the governor.
“I feel everyone would rather go back into the classroom,” he said. “I feel that in classroom is the best way to do it, but what I’ve seen with my two kids there is a way to make online learning work.”
Wyndmere’s School Board was forced to establish a quick game plan due to the coronavirus, so distance learning had to be implemented and implemented fast.
“There are so many facets to distance learning to take into consideration,” Busche said.
He shared how students were taught remotely at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
“It wasn’t one-on-one. We had some that were Zoom meetings with every student attending, and some were pre-recorded lectures,” Busche said.
If distance learning is going to occur in the fall there will be changes which will be implemented to improve the task of remote learning for the students of Wyndmere, he said.
With traditional schooling in doubt this fall, Wyndmere is preparing for remote teaching, but the idea of in class teaching is an important issue in the community.
“It’s on everybody’s mind. Everybody as a school board member, when you run into someone, they always ask, ‘What do you think school is going to look like?’ but it’s really hard to answer that question,” Busche said.
“If we go back to normal or is there a new normal, I hate to say that, I don’t want there to be a new normal, but we have to think of what is best for the kids” Busche said.
“There are a lot of unknowns and uncertainties going forward on what’s best.”
“Principals have made phone calls to kids, because you have kids with special needs, teachers know that they require that extra one-on-one. It’s beneficial to have a small school, because your teachers get to know the students. They know what they can handle, they’re always there for support. We have some of the greatest teachers at our school who can help,” Busche said.
Another rural Richland County school, Lidgerwood, is also working to come up with a restart plan for the fall.
Lidgerwood School Superintendent Chris Bastian has felt the effects of a virtual learning environment due to COVD-19 and the district has been preparing to improve on these techniques in the case that North Dakota schools are ordered to shut down.
“We went pedal to the metal to jump into the distance learning,” Bastian said, “I got to hand it to our Lidgerwood parents and students and our other administrators who did and awesome job.”
The circumstances of online learning affected the school but they got through May and had a graduation that they tried to do as traditionally as possible. With social distancing the graduation was successful.
Schools are working with their local health units to decide whether to move ahead to classrooms or remote teaching in Richland County.
“We are all trying to be on the same page,” Bastian said. “We can be working with our contact in Wahpeton, but each county is going to be color coded.”
There are five colors in the coding system – red, orange, yellow, green and blue which informs workers and schools the risks posed by the coronavirus in local areas. Red is critical in risk and blue is the lowest risk, the “new normal,” according to the ndresponse.gov website.
“Right now Richland County is green,” Bastian said, “I think that actually matches the whole state right now, which does mean that we have some flexibility in terms of how we want to come back to school.”
Despite the promise of a level green, which indicates a low threat, schools still have to practice social distancing and sanitizing. The question remains, are people going to have to be required to wear face masks?
“We are trying to figure out the bigger picture,” Bastian said. “So the assignment from the state is that we have to take our distance learning and the plan we have created in April and we just have to enhance it.”
Even in its early stages, distance learning was effective but preparations are requiring to expand the effectiveness of online teaching and how it will affect the future of schools who are trying to re-open during a pandemic.
“Once we have our plan in place we just have to have our local school board approve it and sign off on it, then post it to our webpage and we can start our instruction, which they have tried to streamline,” Bastian said.
If Lidgerwood and other schools in the area re-open there will be efforts to sanitize and social distance.
“We are really fortunate at Lidgerwood,” Bastian said. “This is probably the one time our size is actually paying dividends, because we can actually fit everybody in a room and have some elbow room.
“We recently did surveys to parents, students and teachers and in all three of those surveys well over 80 percent were willing to come back, no questions asked as long as we had safety features in place. But they definitely wanted face-to-face instruction, but I know the ones who didn’t wasn’t so much they were afraid to come back its just they had questions that the safety protocols were in place,” Bastian concluded.
COVID-19 and its effects on the population will be trackable in schools in the event they re-open even if protocols are in place, but the governor wants schools to continue this fall in classrooms. In the meantime, this is still a work in progress.
