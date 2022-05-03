Books find their way to libraries in a variety of ways. When a new bestseller comes out many libraries will order a copy or two from the publisher to get it on their shelves, however this can be expensive if too many books are needed. For many libraries the cheapest way to get books is through donations.
The Lidgerwood Library received a large donation of books this past week. The donation came from Tom and Mary Klubberud. In total the library received eight bags full of books.
The books received include multiple authors and various genres.
“We got popular authors. There are murder mysteries, things about war and spies and beach reads and that stuff,” Lidgerwood librarian Kathy Majica said.
A display of the books has been set up in the library. Some of the books donated complete previously donated series while others are stand alone series. The donation even includes the entirety of some series.
“We have never had a donation this big and of this quality. A couple years ago they gave us the beginnings of this,” Majica said.
Donations of this size are rare for libraries like Lidgerwood. The Klubberuds were local to Lidgerwood which is what inspired the donation.
“We don’t have a large budget, so when someone can donate this kind of thing it is really big for us,” Majica said.
Among the donated books are works from Sandra Brown, Brad Taylor, Lee Child and more.
Those looking to check out one of the new books should contact the library in Lidgerwood.
