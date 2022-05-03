Songs at state

Students from across the state will gather Saturday, May 7, for the North Dakota State Music Tournament in Minot, North Dakota. Performers who have spent the year practicing and refining their vocal and instrumental pieces will have the opportunity to showcase their talents.
“It is kind of the big heavy hitter of the year. We start very early, even in the summer. This is what we prepare for,” Wyndmere’s 5-12 grade band and 7-12 grade Choir Director Callie Girodat said.
Wyndmere Public School is sending 29 students to compete. Students qualify for the state tournament if they receive a star at the regional level. The regional competition took place on April 9. Over 60 students from Wyndmere attended the regional competition with 29 of them receiving a star in either vocal or instrumental, solo or ensemble performances.
Both regional and state tournaments are rated on a scale of three to one. A three represents a fair performance while a one represents an excellent performance. Students who go above and beyond receive a star. Only up to a third of students in any category are able to receive a star rating in these competitions. Above a star is the outstanding performance award which is given to the single best performance seen by a judge at the competition. No Wyndmere performers were given this honor.
Performances from Wyndmere which received a star rating include a men’s chorus, multiple seventh through 12th grade soloists, a percussion ensemble, and more.
“We have a good mixture of kids going who are doing it for the first time. We have seventh graders who are doing it for the first time and we have got juniors who are doing it for the first time, so it’s pretty exciting,” Girodat said.
Those hoping to see the performers in action will be able to watch them at the Stars Concert on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. Decorations from Wyndmere’s prom will be kept up in order to act as decorations for the concert.
“The hard work, the heavy lifting is done. At this point it is more about the fine tuning tweaking the little nitpicky things that the judges notice. That [the Stars Concert] is their dry run. We get to incorporate all of those fine things the kids are working on,” Girodat said.
Ensembles were arranged as early as the start of the school year as students prepared for the event. Now, as the school year comes to a close their hard work is paying off.
“I feel like we are exactly where we should be and I think the kids are ready to go. I think they are really excited. It is funny to watch how some kids you would never expect to be real excited about music are just leaping at the chance,” Girodat said.
Girodat is finishing up her first year at Wyndmere though she has not seen how the program has done in the past she is proud of the students performance this year.
“It is really their hard work. My role is to help them along, let them know what to work on and help them with the finishing touches,” Girodat said.
