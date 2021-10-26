The SOO Line Railroad Depot was transported back to town Tuesday, Oct. 19 and returned to main street in Hankinson.
Schmit House Movers from Wyndmere performed the move. Power lines and tree branches had to be removed in order for the structure to safely maneuver its way to its final resting location across from Lincoln State Bank on Main Avenue.
Students from Hankinson Public School and people working in town all came out on main street to watch the behemoth move.
The depot was moved from downtown Hankinson to Lake Elsie in 2003. The depot housed the Antique Depot for many years.
The building was previously owned by Dave and Bev Paulson before the CDC purchased it.
The railroad depot is currently unoccupied and the Hankinson Community Development Corporation (CDC) is hoping to find commercial/retail occupants for the building.
“We’re actually in conversation with three different potential tenants that if there’s sufficient space, maybe all three would go in, or certainly there’s room for two, but there’s nothing solidified yet,” CDC board member Bob Wurl said.
The railroad depot move has been spearheaded by the Hankinson Community Development Corporation.
The CDC are both the owners of the lot the depot now occupies and the building itself.
The CDC had initially been in talks with developers in Fargo, North Dakota, to develop the space, but many of the ideas proved too costly.
There were plans at one time to create living spaces on the top floor of the depot, but these too were canceled due to parking issues that would arise.
One of the most important goals of the project was to return a part of Hankinson’s history to its downtown.
“It’s more about creating some retail space and kind of restoring or bringing that historical character back to main street. Kind of like what the whole community center project was, was to retain those historic buildings, give them a facelift and retain the character of main street,” Wurl said.
There are also plans to have some work done in the coming months to freshen up the exterior.
The railroad depot began construction in 1899 and was completed in 1902 and has been a staple of the community ever since.
