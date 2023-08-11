featured Southern Valley skies glow after Thursday thunderstorm Courtesy Barbie Wyman Aug 11, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbie Wyman, Hankinson, took this photo Thursday, Aug. 10. Thunderstorms in an area including Hankinson and much of southeastern North Dakota resulted in an aftermath of glowing red-orange skies.More photos can be submitted to franks@waphetondailynews.com. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology