Speaking of the competition

What do a pig and 10 wolves, a pedestrian struck by a car and a vengeful spirit have to do with one another? They were some of the subjects of Wyndmere Public School’s Seniors and Stars Speech Night on Thursday, April 15.
Speech night was an opportunity for speech team members to rehearse their performances in front of an audience prior to their state appearance on Saturday, April 24.
Students performed dramatic stories about car accidents and school shootings, accompanied by humorous performances of Jerry Seinfeld bits and antics about babysitting.
This year the speech team has participated in three invitational events. At the regional competition on March 27, Wyndmere students competed against other region one schools over the course of three rounds.
The events looked a little different this year, due to social distancing, but the team persevered and came out on top.
The Wyndmere speech team qualified for 11 state events and took home first place overall in the region one competition.
“It was amazing,” Speech Head Coach MaryJo Lothspeich said.
The students who will perform at the state competition are Alexis Busch, Samantha Dotzenrod, Sierra and Vincent Strenge, McKinley Haberman, Alexandra Puetz, Hannah Severson, Maria Jerdee and Jezarae, Leah and Cayden Smykowski.
The event was capped off by Lothspeich thanking her senior performers and the team for a wonderful season. Seniors Puetz and Sierra Strenge have worked with Lothspeich for six years.
“We are ready as we can be, this team is going to do amazing things. I’m very proud of what we have accomplished this year,” Lothspeich said.
