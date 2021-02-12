St. Gerard's gets love on Giving Hearts Day

Hearts and Valentine’s decorations hung from ceilings, walls and just about any surface in St. Gerard’s Community of Care on Giving Hearts Day, Thursday, Feb. 11.
Giving Hearts Day is a 24 hour fundraiser for North Dakota and Minnesota nonprofits and charities. This year over $21.9 million was raised from 41,959 donors on Giving Hearts Day. In 2020, $19.1 million was raised on Giving Hearts Day.
Although St. Gerard’s is still determining how much it raised, Social Services and Recreation Director Terry Bladow estimated St. Gerard’s raised $109,000, surpassing it’s $100,000 goal.
Before the fundraiser reached its twelfth hour, St. Gerard’s had already raised $60,000, employee Rhonda Ginsbach said.
“It’s awesome, seriously, that’s great. We could use it,” she said.
Ginsbach said Giving Hearts Day is important because it allows St. Gerard’s to do things they’re typically unable to do with their regular cash flow.
Currently the plan is to allocate approximately one third of money to St. Gerard’s endowment fund, Bladow said.
“We have been able to put some (money) away every year in the endowment and what that is, of course, is to ensure that St. Gerard’s will be viable for many years to come. We continue to be in the process of building that up and having that available into the future,” she said.
Currently, St. Gerard’s does not use any interest gained on the endowment fund as it continues to grow.
Another portion will be allocated to combating COVID-19 and the ongoing unforeseen expenses associated with it, such as increased wages for staff and personal protective equipment.
Where money is allocated could change. St. Gerard’s board of directors will make the final determination on where the funds will be allocated.
Donations could be made online or dropped off at St. Gerard’s lobby. One donor, Lucy Bladow, is a Hankinson resident and former St. Gerard’s employee.
“It’s a good cause, they need the funding here. I used to work here, so I know the funding is important,” she said.
Lucy Bladow said St. Gerard’s is important because it gives families the ability to stay close together. As a former employee, she guessed she’s been donating to St. Gerard’s on Giving Hearts Day since it began in 2008.
From 2008-2020, Giving Hearts Day raised $90 million for charities and nonprofits in North Dakota and Minnesota.
“We are very grateful to the community and our supporters near and far. It shows us the support that we have in continuing to do what we are doing, in caring for all of the elderly and the young in Jesus' name,” Terry Bladow said.
