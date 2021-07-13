St. Gerard's leads in vaccinations

St. Gerard’s Community of Care has one of the highest rates of staff vaccinations in the state, with 93.3 percent of staff fully vaccinated, according to new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data.
St. Gerard’s is well ahead of the pack in nursing home staff vaccinations. In North Dakota, only 59.52 percent of nursing home staff are fully vaccinated.
“I think it says that they have gone above and beyond. Not only in working during the pandemic but it just shows how willing they are and how committed they are to the people that we care for because that is really the key. If there’s going to be a case of COVID-19 at St Gerard’s, most likely it’s somebody who brought it in,” said Jill Foertsch, St. Gerard’s Community of Care administrator.
A further four percent of St. Gerard’s staff are partially vaccinated and all 30 residents are fully vaccinated.
North Dakota ranks fifth in the U.S. for vaccination rates among nursing home residents at 89.9 percent. New Hampshire, Maine, Alaska and Vermont are the top four states for resident vaccination rates.
“Our staff were very receptive to our education. We started that early on, giving them information. As items came up in the news about infertility or whatever it might’ve been, we were then able to use whatever was in the news and, and research that … Trying to dispel those myths and providing only the facts,” Foertsch said.
She said the vaccination education process is ongoing as new residents and staff enter St. Gerard’s.
As for day to day operations at St. Gerard’s, it’s not how it was pre-pandemic. Masks are still worn and CMS guidelines are still followed to ensure the safety of residents and staff, but visitors are allowed and activities have resumed as long as the facility remains COVID-19 free.
”It’s getting back to normal, so to speak. It’s not free reign, but it’s better than what we were in the heart of the pandemic,” Foertsch said.
Since the pandemic began, 657,457 nursing home residents have contracted COVID-19 in the U.S. Of those 657,457 cases, 133,210 have died, according to CMS data.
North Dakota has had 2,464 resident COVID-19 cases resulting in 615 deaths, according to CMS data.
Nursing homes were among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 2021, approximately 10 percent of nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Long-Term-Care COVID Tracker.
Nursing home resident COVID-19 cases have dropped precipitously since their peak in mid-December at 33,748 cases. As of June 20, there were 299 confirmed resident cases.
There have been a total of 586,899 staff COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Of those 586,899 cases, 1,949 have died.
“If you’re not vaccinated, please consider it. It’s not too late. It’s going to benefit not only your immediate family and those you love, but your community as well,” Foertsch said.
