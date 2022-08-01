St.Gerard's showing off
St. Gerard’s Community of Care will host a pet show Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Hankinson. The event will feature a variety of pets from around the community.

Locals are invited to bring in their pets to participate in the show. The event provides the opportunity to meet and socialize with some of St. Gerard’s residents.



