St. Philip's hosting 67th annual pilgrimage

Carmel of Mary Monastery, located off of North Dakota Highway 13 between I-29 and the city of Wahpeton, invites the faithful to the 67th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies.
This year’s events begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 on Carmel of Mary’s grounds, 17765 78th St. SE in rural Wahpeton. Each year, the pilgrimage is hosted by a parish within the Diocese of Fargo and 2023’s honors go to St. Philip’s Church, Hankinson.
Monsignor Brian Donahue will give a 2 p.m. conference to begin the pilgrimage. Monsignor Donahue, a priest with St. Philip’s, has been in the priesthood for 40 years. He also served as a U.S. Army chaplain, including 20 years with the National Guard and seven years active duty at West Point, before retiring from the military in 2014.
“He is a real gem of a priest and a person,” said Mother Madonna, Carmel of Mary. “Every year, I consider which parish I should ask to host the pilgrimage. When I called Monsignor Donahue and asked him, he said yes immediately. ‘Yes, when will it be? I’ll get the parish council on it.’ There was no hesitation at all. I was speechless.”
Monsignor Donahue’s conference will be about “the Eucharist and Our Blessed Mother, Mary.” He shared more detail with Daily News.
“The Bread of Life, the Eucharist, is Jesus,” Monsignor Donahue said. “The more we receive Him, the more our love and intimacy with Him will grow. Our devotion to the Eucharist and to Our Lady always points us to Jesus and keeps our focus on Him.”
Monsignor Donahue encourages pilgrims to come for the 2 p.m. conference. Not only will they learn about the Eucharist and Mary, “Jesus’ mother and our mother, too,” but it is the beginning of a full afternoon.
Following the conference, confessions will be heard beginning at 3 p.m. At least four priests are expected to be available for visitors. Those not participating in the sacrament may instead join the strolling, 20-decade rosary. It includes both prayer and seeing Carmel of Mary’s grounds, which are maintained by Hank and Karen Weber.
“We’ve been helping with the last 26 pilgrimages,” said Karen Weber, a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. “We spend most of our summer trying to keep the grounds up to snuff so that it’s beautiful on the day of the pilgrimage. We’ve gotten a lot of comments from pilgrims, which is affirming to us.”
In addition to being monastery caretakers, Hank and Karen Weber are also lay Carmelites. The Carmelites carry on a nearly 1,000-year-old Roman Catholic tradition.
“We are able to facilitate the walking rosary. We also ask for volunteers to lead the prayers,” Karen Weber said.
Carmel of Mary houses six women, including Mother Madonna and two newcomers. Megan Krause, originally from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, entered the monastery on June 17. On July 3, Carmel of Mary welcomed Sister Mary Theodora.
Although the prioress and her fellow monastery residents are cloistered, they are not closed off from community members. Carmel of Mary can be reached by calling 701-642-2360, visiting www.carmelofmary.org or emailing carmelofmary@gmail.com.
“People come with their prayer intentions,” Mother Madonna said about pilgrims new and returning.
The faithful of the Southern Valley, Mother Madonna and the Carmelite Sisters stated in 2022, are Carmel of Mary’s dear pilgrims.
“You are daily in our prayers and we enjoy praying for your intentions,” Mother Madonna wrote.
One of the most frequent pilgrimage participants is the Most Reverend John T. Folda, Bishop of the Diocese of Fargo. Bishop Folda will once again be the main celebrant of the pilgrimage’s 5 p.m. Mass. It will be followed by a 6 p.m. picnic.
“The Knights of Columbus and the parish coordinate the picnic each year,” Karen Weber said. “I have had people call and ask, ‘Is it a potluck? What should I bring?’ No, you don’t need to worry about that.”
Our Lady, Queen of the Prairies, is venerated for her protection of the fields and crops, Daily News reported in 2022. She is recognized as one who walks through a wheat field, holding a wheat sheaf in her arm.
“The image easily leads to the Eucharist — to Jesus, the Bread of Life, who nourishes and sustains us as His dearly beloved people,” the Carmelite Sisters stated. “We celebrate this ‘harvest festival’ and give thanks and honor to Our Lord and to His Blessed Mother for their bountiful gifts of the fruits of our fields and gardens. (We beg for) their continued blessings to nourish and deepen our faith, hope and love.”