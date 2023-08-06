St. Philip's hosting 67th annual pilgrimage

One of the most frequent pilgrimage participants is the Most Reverend John T. Folda, Bishop of the Diocese of Fargo. Bishop Folda will once again be the main celebrant of a 5 p.m. Mass Sunday, Aug. 13 outside Wahpeton. It will be followed by a 6 p.m. picnic.

Carmel of Mary Monastery, located off of North Dakota Highway 13 between I-29 and the city of Wahpeton, invites the faithful to the 67th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies.

This year’s events begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 on Carmel of Mary’s grounds, 17765 78th St. SE in rural Wahpeton. Each year, the pilgrimage is hosted by a parish within the Diocese of Fargo and 2023’s honors go to St. Philip’s Church, Hankinson.

A strolling, 20-decade rosary includes both prayer and seeing the grounds of Carmel of Mary Monastery, rural Wahpeton. The rosary will be one of the highlights of the 67th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies, which will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.


