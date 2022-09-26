The United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday, Sept. 22, that an additional $50 million in loans and grants would be given to help grow internet infrastructure in rural North Dakota and other areas.

The funding will go towards the USDA’s ReConnect program, which is designed to provide internet access to communities that lack reliable internet. In order to qualify for the program, an area must be rural and at least 50% of households must lack sufficient access to broadband service.



Tags

Load comments