The United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday, Sept. 22, that an additional $50 million in loans and grants would be given to help grow internet infrastructure in rural North Dakota and other areas.
The funding will go towards the USDA’s ReConnect program, which is designed to provide internet access to communities that lack reliable internet. In order to qualify for the program, an area must be rural and at least 50% of households must lack sufficient access to broadband service.
The USDA defines sufficient as “fixed terrestrial broadband service at 100 megabits per second (Mbps) downstream and 20 Mbps upstream.”
According to BroadbandNow, Richland County has the fifth lowest access to 100 mbps internet, with 89.6% of people having access to those speeds.
At a county commission meeting on Tuesday Sept. 20, Red River Communications CEO Tom Steinolfson said that their application for a previous ReConnect grant was denied.
“Richland County, rural Wahpeton, rural Dwight, is now probably the largest geographical area left in the state without funding for broadband,” Steinolfson said.
Steinolfson indicated that the company would be applying for the North Dakota Information Technology grant, which was announced Friday, Sept. 16. The NDIT’s grant program will invest $45 million into internet infrastructure in the state. The application for these grants is set to open in October.
Red River Communications’ plan for providing access would cost around $6 million and provide access to 460 commercial and residential locations.
“Wireless internet broadband — Red River’s been in the business, Midcontinent’s been in the business — it’s been a Band-Aid. It’s not the same as getting fiber to rural locations. … You get a piece of fiber there, you have future growth capabilities,” Steinolfson said.
According to the Red River Communications website, the company is in its second year of a five-year plan to provide fiber internet in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
Steinolfson stated that he would speak to the Richland County Board of Commissioners again at their October meeting.
