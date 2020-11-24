Thanksgiving is just a couple days away. First and second graders at Hankinson Public School shared their favorite food, what they’re thankful for and more with the News Monitor.
Students submitted written answers, some spelling mistakes and other issues were corrected. In instances where names or words are indecipherable, they have been left exactly as they appeared.
What are you thankful for this year?
Boden Monilaws, second grade: “I am thankful for my family.”
Joey Prochnow, second grade: “I’m thankful for God.”
Covy O”Hara, second grade: “I am thankful for God and Jesus.”
Charles McAvoy, second grade: “I am thankful for everything.”
Conner Perales, second grade: “I am thankful for summer.”
Tatum Hanna, first grade: “My family.”
What’s your favorite thanksgiving food?
Brookelyn Taylor, second grade: “I like turkey.”
Brynlee Westphal, second grade: “Turkey.”
Bria Prochnow, second grade: “My favorite food is turkey.”
Jaykob Wilson, second grade: “I like turkey for Thanksgiving.”
Amy Thyst, first grade: “Pumpkin pie.”
How do you make a turkey?
Brycen Wahler, second grade: “You have to put it in an oven?”
Kinlee Steffens, second grade: “My mom bakes it.”
Violet Reinert, second grade: “I need my mom for that one.”
Shiloh Ward, second grade: “I cook a Turkey in the oven.”
Camilla Kahai, first grade: “First. Next. Last.”
Dredian Bryant, first grade: “First, I do not know. Second, I do not know. Third, I do not know.”
Hadley Hermes, first grade: “First I saf. Next I sas. Next I pat it anf.”
Who are you most excited to spend time with on Thanksgiving?
Autumn Johnson, second grade: “My Mom and my Dad.”
Josie Lingen, second grade: “My brother because I haven’t seen him in a long time.”
John Meyer, second grade: “I am excited to spend time with my family.”
Marlee Krump,second grade: “I’m excited to see my grandma and grandpa and my aunt Jean.”
Evelyn Buckhaus, first grade: “My cats.”
Hudson Grohnke, first grade: “Family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.