Hankinson junior Emma Kratcha and freshman Gavin Kratcha won fourth grand in the earth and environmental sciences category in the International Science and Engineering Fair held May 16-21.
“When I saw that I won the award, I was overjoyed. I am extremely proud of my accomplishment. I never expected to make it to ISEF as a freshman in the first place and getting an award at ISEF was extremely unexpected,” Gavin Kratcha said.
Emma Kratcha also won a special award: The Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service Award.
The Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service Award is for individuals who develop solutions to global sustainability issues.
“I was extremely excited and surprised to find out that I won the ASU Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service Award and received a fourth grand award in the Earth and Environmental Sciences category. It was a really cool moment when my name was called during the virtual grand awards ceremony and then Gavin was called right after. I am very grateful for receiving these awards, and I am still in a bit of shock that I received them,” Emma Kratcha said.
Both Gavin and Emma Kratcha advanced through the regional and state science and engineering fairs to compete in the international science fair. They are the 79th and 80th students from Hankinson to do so since Hankinson began participating in 1991.
Emma Kratcha’s project proposed that farmers let exhausted, unprofitable cropland grow back into prairie, then harvest the soil and apply it to struggling cropland to prevent that cropland from reaching exhaustion.
She won first place at the state science fair which qualified her for the ISEF. Her project also won 23 different awards at the state fair, from medals and trophies to cash prizes and scholarships.
Gavin Kratcha took home second place at the state fair for his project, which examined field tilling and nutrients that can be lost because of tilling.
“Tilling is great for managing water levels within fields and reducing field flooding, but also a lot of nutrients can be dissolved in that water and taken out of the field. So I looked to see if different crops, such as wheat straw or corn stalks, if applying that to a field or keeping it in a field would keep more of those nutrients in the field,” Gavin Kratcha previously told the News Monitor.
Gavin Kratcha took home 20 awards at the state fair, including trophies and monetary prizes.
He also recently won the Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition for North Dakota. The competition is for students who do projects focused on water. He will also compete at the national competition.
“I have enjoyed the events so far, and I look forward to the future events at the National Competition,” Gavin Kratcha said.
Over 1,800 students from 49 states and 64 countries presented at the ISEF.
“It was very exciting to end the week with both of our Hankinson presenters winning awards. We were all very excited when Emma was called for a special award Thursday night. Winning any award at ISEF is incredibly challenging with talented students from all over the world coming together to compete,” said Patty Kratcha, Hankinson Science Fair Head Coach and Gavin and Emma’s mother.
Although the year didn’t go as expected due to COVID-19 requiring most events be held virtually, both students were happy that the science fair happened at all.
“This was a great science fair season, even with the limitations brought upon by the pandemic. We had to learn to adapt to social distancing guidelines, which made many of us do projects that require less lab time. I am glad that the science fair continued through this pandemic, and I learned that you need to work through obstacles, no matter how big they are,” Gavin Kratcha said.
Much of the students’ work had to be carefully coordinated throughout the year, with each student sacrificing their own lab time in order for others to conduct their research and experiments.
Next season, Patty Kratcha is looking forward to having in-person science fair events and students getting more time in the lab.
“I am also looking forward to some of our team members getting to present at their first in-person fair. Students that joined two years ago have only participated in virtual events. I can’t wait to see how much they enjoy in-person events,” she said.
The Kratcha siblings are looking forward to going back to in-person events, too.
“Although I enjoyed this science fair season, I am very ready for a more normal science fair season for my senior year. I definitely look forward to working alongside my teammates again and talking to judges in-person,” Emma Kratcha said.
As for the upcoming projects, Emma Kratcha isn’t sure what she wants to do yet, but said she’s fairly confident she’ll continue researching her soil farm idea next year.
Gavin Kratcha doesn’t have anything planned yet for next year, but is exploring his options.
“I am incredibly proud of the perseverance shown by this team. They have faced incredible challenges throughout the year and still pulled through with a great season. That adaptability will serve the students well, far beyond science fair,” Patty Kratcha said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.