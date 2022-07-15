Summerfest set to return
Hankinson’s Summerfest will return this year on Friday, July 29. The annual event will feature a variety of community activities and games.

Starting on Monday, July 25, a medallion hunt will be held. The hunt is sponsored by Hankinson Renewable Energy. Clues for the medallion hunt will be on the new Hankinson app.

Throughout the day of Summerfest, businesses will be offering sidewalk sales and promotions.

Things really kick off at 4 p.m. when activities will open up in downtown Hankinson. Plans for a firetruck and police car on display, a police dog, pedal car races and a bounce house have been made.

Live music will be performed courtesy of Lincoln State Bank under LSB. Burgers and chips will be served by the Hankinson Fire Department. Events are set to wrap up around 7 p.m.

According to the Weather Channel, the day is supposed to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.



