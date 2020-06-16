North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declared Tuesday, June 23, 2020 to be “Silver Linings Day” in North Dakota. The day is intended to honor health care providers and patients in long term community care for 218 assisted living, basic care, and nursing facilities in North Dakota, including St. Gerard’s in Hankinson, North Dakota.
“St. Gerard’s is very busy in the middle of this COVID-19 pandemic,” Terry Bladow, the Social Services/Recreation Director at St. Gerard’s said. “The North Dakota Long Term Care Association out of Bismarck, which is an organization for all of the nursing homes, they are advocates and in partnership have publicly declared and honoring those working in long term care.”
During Silver Linings Day many of the communities are having firefighter parades and families drive by with signs with positive messages. On May 27, St. Gerard’s had the fire department, also families and supporters, drive by with signs, because access to St. Gerard’s is limited due to COVID-19. Families of the patients are relegated to phone and online visits.
“We’re not going to do that again, because we already had that awesome evening,” Bladow said. “But what we’re going to do is go with the Silver Linings theme. We have a shield and a sword and we are going to stop COVID-19 from entering our doors.”
Long-term facilities work with the North Dakota Department of Health to perform COVID-19 testing, and facilities have put in place protocols and restrictions to protect the nearly 10,000 residents in the care of nursing facilities. St. Gerard’s has other ideas to entertain their patients and staff.
We’re talking about having classic cars, there are a lot of classic cars in the community, “we are going to contact some people with classic cars and maybe have a parade, just to get our folks outside,” Bladow said.
Only essential visitors are allowed in St.Gerard’s. They have been trying to get residents outdoors, but only on the same block, keeping six feet apart while wearing protective masks. When patients and staff reenter they wash their hands and when patients leave their rooms they are required to wear masks.
Technology devices such as I-Pads and Laptops are presented to patients to talk to their families and friends via Zoom or Face Time.
“It’s probably harder on their families,” Bladow said. “When it has been their routine to stop and visit them.”
Bladow is amongst others who didn’t know that the COVID-19 pandemic would last this long, neither did the majority of the country. Long-term care facilities have been serving North Dakota’s most vulnerable population for more than 125 years and now they are faced with their biggest threat. Like most others, Bladow didn’t know that a pandemic would affect a community of some of the most vulnerable.
