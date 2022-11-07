In the cold November morning, Friday, Nov. 4, the Lidgerwood landmark got lifted into the air and placed on its pedestal. While it was being lifted, the last few touches were put on it – paint was added to missed spots on the helicopter's underbelly.
According to Lidgerwood American Legion Post 84 member Harold Jorgenson, the helicopter was down for two months for refurbishment after 15 years of being on display in the park. The armored car and tank in Lidgerwood also received some love with a fresh coat of paint.
The helicopter, tank and armored vehicle are owned and maintained by the American legion. The three vehicles are on display in a park owned by the railroad company that owns the tracks running through Lidgerwood. Lidgerwood American Legion Post 84 member Harold Jorgenson hopes the city can acquire the park from the railroad so more improvements can be made.
Passing through Lidgerwood, you may see some interesting vehicles in the park. The American Legion Bullis Post 84 owns a tank, an armored vehicle and a helicopter that are displayed in the park on the north side of town. This summer, after 15 years in flight, the Cobra helicopter was taken down for a fresh coat of paint.