Working towards good mental health is an important part of growing up. However, according to the CDC’s national Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary & Trends Report, across the country teens are trending towards worse mental health. The study states that 22% of teens have seriously considered suicide and 10% of teenagers have attempted it.

In North Dakota, the stats seem to be consistent with the rest of the country. One in eight teenage girls in North Dakota have attempted suicide, according to the CDC’s report.



