Working towards good mental health is an important part of growing up. However, according to the CDC’s national Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary & Trends Report, across the country teens are trending towards worse mental health. The study states that 22% of teens have seriously considered suicide and 10% of teenagers have attempted it.
In North Dakota, the stats seem to be consistent with the rest of the country. One in eight teenage girls in North Dakota have attempted suicide, according to the CDC’s report.
“It is a 10,000 foot view of why we do what we do. What is the state of mental health in our state. It is not nationwide; it is right here in Minot, in Fargo and in Wyndmere and Lidgerwood,” Macy Kraemer, the director of marketing for BIO Girls said.
BIO Girls is a statewide program, which also serves parts of Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa. BIO stands for Beautiful Inside and Out. The goal of BIO Girls is to help young women with finding positive mental health as they go through an important part of life.
“Seven in ten kids who go through the program experience an increase in self esteem, 50% had a decrease in anxiety,” Kraemer said, “What we are doing isn’t just nice to have, it is something we need to have.”
The group sets up grassroots programs in communities across the state and has local volunteers run 12 week-long programs. In the past 10 years BIO Girls has grown to include 89 different program locations, including one for the communities of Wyndmere and Lidgerwood.
“It was incredible, they had a great year in 2022. They led a yoga program. So much of what we do is dependent on volunteers having the time,” Kraemer said.
The local program took girls through activities about mindfulness, leadership and having healthy relationships, among other things. One of Kraemer’s favorite activities involves filling a water bottle with glitter that represents stress, emotions and circumstances. The girls shake up the bottles to represent having a bad day and try to see through it. When they can’t, they are told to let it sit and settle. By taking the time to let the glitter settle, they can see through the bottle clearly.
“That is exactly what the mind looks like when you are going through a tough day. But if you sit still and watch the glitter, it settles. Being mindful lets you think clearly. Every so often we get pictures from parents of girls using the tool outside of BIO Girls,” Kraemer said, “Plus it is hands-on and has glitter.
The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood branch of BIO Girls is currently looking for a new volunteer to help lead the program. With BIO Girls being a grassroots program, local volunteers are what makes it possible.
“Staff members are bringing the program to life. In terms of volunteering, somebody steps up to say I will do it, I will lead it. We train and equip them for our mission with a full curriculum and how to run it. Volunteers are well supported,” Kraemer said.
With issues regarding mental health in teenagers on the rise, programs like BIO Girls help to combat the discouraging numbers released by the CDC.