The baby that couldn't wait

Magnum Harlo Medenwaldt shot into the world with all the energy his name implies. He didn’t wait until his due date, he didn’t even wait until his parents were in the hospital. Medenwaldt made his appearance in the world on the Highway 29 exit to Abercrombie and Colfax.
“He shot out of me like a gun. He was breathing on his own, doctors were surprised with how well he had done,” Magnum’s mother Tracy Medenwaldt said.
Not only was little Magnum born on the way to the hospital, having to be delivered by dad, they were born very premature. Magnum was born on May 15, 2023, but his due date wasn’t until mid-July.
“I woke up and had some bleeding and contractions. On the way to the hospital we had to pull over. They aren't sure what set of the preterm labor about nine weeks early,” Tracy said.
When ambulances arrived at the exit, they took the baby to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU. There, Magnum stayed for nearly a month while doctors tested him and made sure he was healthy enough to go home.
“For how small he is and with me being sick, he was measuring smaller than we would have liked. The doctor said we would probably be waiting until around July 17 to get him home. But He just started passing all of the tests,” Tracy said.
On June 14, Magnum went home for the first time. Since then, he has been cared for by the family. Magnum is the 10th Medenwaldt child and has been getting lots of care and attention from everyone in the house.
“The Kids have been wonderful and understanding. They want to be involved,” Tracy said.
The continued care for Magnum has been constant, as the Medenwaldt's try to stay up to date on doctoring, seeing a variety of specialists to ensure Magnum's health.
Despite the baby sleeping most of the day, he needs to be fed regularly in order to make up for his smaller weight. When Magnum was born, he was 2 pounds 8.6 ounces. He left the NICU at 4 pounds 2.1 ounces.
“We have been doing a lot. We see a lot of specialists and we are doing what we are told, making sure we are following things carefully with all of the extra doctoring," Tracy said. “Magnum means powerful and strong, he shot into the world like a gun and he has been powering through all of it.”