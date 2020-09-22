April 21, 1899 – The U.S. Army had just Completed the Laguna de Bay Campaign of which the 1st North Dakota saw heavy fighting. During this campaign, at the Battle of Paete, Thomas Slettelend would be sent with three other soldiers to flank an enemy position. The other three soldiers would immediately be mortally wounded and Pvt. Sletteland, the sole survivor, would stay with his fallen comrades and defend against a Filipino onslaught until reinforcements arrived; he would be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Cpl. Frank Anders Co. G, Pvt. Willis Downs Co. H, and Pvt, Gottfried Jensen Co. H would also be awarded the Congressional Medal of honor during the Laguna de Bay Campaign. Their citations would all read: “With 11 other scouts, without waiting for the supporting battalion to aid them or to get into a position to do so, charged over a distance of about 150 yards and completely routed about 300 of the enemy who were in line and in a position that could only be carried by a frontal attack.”
April 22, the 1st North Dakota along with the 13th Minnesota, 2nd Oregon and 4th U.S. Cavalry were ordered to get ready to march; their objective was to capture the insurgent capital city of San Isidro. Young’s Scouts would lead the way locating a suitable path through the jungles and over the rivers while reporting enemy positions and strength.
April 25, the cities of Norzagaray, Calumet and Bulacan were all captured. Angat would be captured April 27 and San Fernando on May 5. Not all went smoothly as the army hacked through the jungle. With each battle, the army would lose soldiers and for every advance there was a steady stream of wounded and sick being evacuated. All this time, Young’s Scouts led the way and up to this point took no casualties.
May 16, Filipino insurgents set fire to a wooden bridge at Tarbon which spanned the Rio Grande de Pampanga river. Young’s Scouts approached the bridge which was engulfed in flames. There were approximately 600 insurgents entrenched 50 yards beyond. Immediately three scouts ran across the bridge to engage the enemy. Cpl. William Thomas fell through the damaged deck into the river below but he was able to crawl up the opposite bank to engage the enemy. The rest of the scouts took up positions with very little cover and engaged the Filipinos while others began to put out the fire.
While the Filipinos had the more advanced Spanish Mauser firing a high velocity 7mm bullet, they did not have the discipline and training of the American forces. The scouts calmly and carefully took aim while slowly advancing which caused devastating effects in the enemy lines. The 21 scouts were able to take the enemy trenches and secure the bridge. The only scout killed would be Pvt. Harrington of the 2nd Oregon.
Once the rest of the army arrived, the bridge deck was able to be repaired saving the army two days’ march to another crossing; San Isidro would be captured later that day. For actions at Tarbon Bridge, eleven scouts were recommended for the Congressional Medal of Honor; seven would be awarded. Those awarded from North Dakota were:
• Otto Boehler Co. I (Wahpeton)
• Charles Davis Co. G (Valley City)
• John Kinne Co, B (Fargo)
• Richard Longfellow Co. A (Mandan)
• Frank Ross Co. H (Langdon)
Their citations would all read: “With 21 other scouts charged across a burning bridge, under heavy fire, and completely routed 600 of the enemy who were entrenched in a strongly fortified position.”
The 1st North Dakota would muster out of service at San Francisco CA in September 1899 after a 17-month deployment. Their service during the Spanish-American War and Filipino-American War would forever change how the United States goes to war. National Guard units would from then on be trained alongside the federal army and to the same standard.
The North Dakota National Guard would go on the serve with Pershing during the Mexican Punitive Expedition. They would be activated during WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam and are currently serving on active duty orders around the world today.
