The better the partnership, the better the business

Editor’s Note: The latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines partnerships in the local business and industry community. For the second part, we focus on the partnership between a local railroad — Red River Valley & Western — and Wahpeton’s corn processing plant, Cargill.
For a local, short line railroad, strong partnerships are the fuel that power the engine of success. Red River Valley & Western Railroad (RRVW) began operations in 1987, after acquiring track from Burlington Northern Railroad.
Short line railroads relieve transcontinental railways of the burden of juggling multiple, hyper-local partnerships in a small area, said Daniel Zink, RRVW vice president of economic development & community affairs. Short line railroads are often described as the first or last mile of shipment.
Out of the 600 short line railroads that span the U.S., RRVW operates over 500 miles of track in the southeast quarter of North Dakota and ships grain, sugar, corn syrup, fertilizer, coal, gravel, feed products, lumber and steel products for over 60 customers. One of their largest and longest-standing partnerships is with Cargill, which leases a corn processing plant north of Wahpeton, Zink said.
Having a personal connection with their customers is of utmost importance, especially when they serve all levels, from producer to grain elevator to processor.
“It starts with a business relationship and it develops into a personal friendship if we’re doing our job right,” Zink said. “To me, that would be one indicator of us doing our job right: How close are we with our customers?”
Pat Pithey, merchandising manager of Cargill Wahpeton, said their strong relationship with the railroad is critical to their success. Cargill began operations at the plant in 1997, producing high fructose corn syrup and feed byproducts, which are shipped across the country.
“Transportation is critical in all of that. With the RRVW, they’ve been really instrumental and effective in making that work in the marketplace and the supply chain. To serve our customers, we’ve gotta be able to get our product to them in a timely and efficient fashion,” Pithey said.
Zink said the railroad primarily ships outbound products, meaning it transports products from a customer. Inbound transportation is significant when it comes to moving grain to a processor like Cargill. In a typical week, Zink said RRVW may ship product to Cargill once or twice, but it ships product from Cargill nearly every day of the year.
It seems like a lot of product, but the Red River Valley isn’t even considered to be part of the core corn production area, Zink said. Still, it is enough to keep plants like Cargill and the Hankinson and Casselton, North Dakota, ethanol plants full.
“There’s a lot of corn produced here and certainly enough to feed plants like Cargill,” Zink said.
One way a short line railroad can grow is by purchasing lines from a major railway, like BNSF Railway. The other, and more plausible, way for them to grow, is by helping their existing customers expand.
RRVW can easily accommodate their current load. In fact, RRVW has the capacity to take on more. They ship around 60,000 carloads a year, Zink said, but if another processing plant were to crop up, the railroad could double their operations.
The railroad is busy, but it doesn’t have the area’s transportation market cornered — it is in direct competition with trucking companies, which are also utilized by customers like Cargill, Zink said. Short line railroads have to do their job right in order to keep their customer base, he said.
“We have to pay attention to what rates we charge, and we have to pay attention to them closely,” Zink said. “If our rates get too high, the grain elevators have no problem switching their transportation methods to truck. And they should — this is all about business. If we don’t do our job bringing corn into Cargill, they will bring it in by truck.”
Zink thinks RRVW has carefully crafted a legacy of good, reliable customer service and efficient, high-quality service, and Pithey agrees.
RRVW does inbound and outbound transportation, and they do it well, Pithey said. He would describe their partnership as innovative, and from RRVW’s standpoint, customer-focused. When an opportunity or challenge arises, both entities are motivated to find a solution that works for both, he said.
“It’s absolutely critical to have business partners in your geography that are like-minded in principle. It’s paramount,” Pithey said.
Zink believes part of cultivating a strong partnership is learning everything they can about their partners. For example, RRVW needs to know what works for Cargill in terms of railcar supply and what days they should provide service. On the other hand, Cargill knows RRVW’s constraints and operations.
“Partnerships are what build businesses,” Zink said. “I don’t think it’s any more complicated than that. … The more we know about each other’s businesses, the better.”
