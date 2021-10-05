Nearly all of North Dakota has been experiencing a drought since December 2020. How does this drought rank historically?
The current drought began in March 2020 and slowly increased in both severity and scope.
So far, 2021 has been the seventh driest year on record in the past 127 years.
Since 2000, the longest period of drought lasted 162 weeks from June 4, 2002, to July 5, 2005, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).
The week of May 25, 2021, has the dubious honor of being the most intense period of drought since 2000. Detailed drought information has only been collected by the NIDIS since 2000.
“I mentioned that this is the worst drought since 2000 based on the index I mentioned, but we can use different metrics to expand our capabilities to find that actually the drought of 2020-2021 in North Dakota is very much comparable to the drought of 1988 and 1936,” State Climatologist Adnan Akyuz said.
Since the start of September 2021, the drought has started to loosen its grip on the state. At one point, 13.4 percent of the state was experiencing D4 exceptional drought, the most severe, currently only .4 percent of the state is experiencing exceptional drought.
That area of drought is relegated to Golden Valley County is southwestern North Dakota.
Conditions have improved in Richland County, too. Approximately 82 percent of the county is experiencing D1 moderate drought. The worst drought conditions are in the northern portion of the county, where 6.33 percent of the county is experiencing severe drought.
“Even though the conditions are getting better, or have been better during the past month or so, the impact was so great and earlier in the season the drought was so intense, we have been having that drought hangover in the central and the eastern portions of the state, but the real drought is still being felt in the western and northwestern portions of the state,” Akyuz said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center predicts the drought is going to persist for at least the next three months in Richland County, with some improvement in the southeast corner of the county.
Statewide, the drought is predicted to continue for the next three months, according to NOAA.
“In case a tremendous amount of rain happens in Fargo or Wahpeton and tremendous amounts of flooding might go on, it might end the drought, but the impact is going to linger for a long period of time. Because no additional precipitation is going to change the fact that the farmers already sold cattle or reduced heads because they just could not feed their cattle. It’s not gonna change the fact that they ran out of hay and they had to purchase hay when it was the most expensive,” Akyuz said.
As for the future of droughts in North Dakota, Akyuz said climate change will bring forth droughts of greater intensity and length.
In North Dakota, temperatures are rising by 2.4 degrees Fahrenheit per century, one of the highest trends in the country, Akyuz said.
“So this is really the epicenter of the change in climate. And when the temperatures increase, air can hold more water vapor. So you increase air’s capability to hold water vapor and that water vapor is going to be evaporating from the soil, from the land, from the plants ... As the temperature trend continues the way it is going, I think it is going to increase the evaporative demand of the atmosphere that needs to be replenished from the land down below. That means that we can expect drought conditions would be more intense, more frequent since the air is holding more water vapor,” he said.
Flash floods will also become more frequent as a consequence of climate change.
“These are some of the implications of increasing temperatures in the region,” Akyuz said.
