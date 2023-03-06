One of the most common issues faced by businesses today is shortages. Worker shortages leave positions open, product shortages raise prices and in retirement communities, resident shortages can hurt finances.
Board members of Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, spent much of last year thinking they were going to close, or have a radical change to what the retirement living center was. After a series of fundraisers, and plenty of community support, the group has stated that they will remain open.
But the group has still had to deal with a decline in resident numbers. Despite this, since announcing they would stay open, Dakota Estates has seen multiple new residents move in, with more looking into it. Here are two of the strategies Dakota Estates has used to maintain and gain residents.
Keeping things up to date
With decades of history Dakota Estates is an integral part of Lidgerwood, however, their building also has decades of history, which can have its drawbacks. In order to make sure new residents had a comfortable and enjoyable stay, Dakota Estates has undertaken a sweeping series of renovations.
Rooms across the building have been refitted with new plumbing, paint, electrical work, curtains, furniture and more.
“Pam (Kraemer) and I have ripped carpet out, we have painted, we have asked individuals for money. We need a team to help in the monetary part of it,” Dakota Estates volunteer Yvonne Nelson said.
By having up-to-date facilities that are appealing to new residents, the group is able to let people move in easily and draw in more potential residents.
Renovations can be expensive, and Dakota Estates has done work to help fund these renovations. However, the main way that the group has gotten around the costs is through volunteer work.
As a major part of the Lidgerwood community, Dakota Estates receives plenty of support from folks in town and outside of it. This has helped to bring in volunteers who may spend an afternoon with their friends painting a room or installing cupboards.
“Pam and I, we can’t volunteer money but we volunteer our time. Basically seven days a week we sleep at our house, we stay at Dakota estates,” Nelson said, “It is a lot of little things that we do.”
It is not just the rooms that need upkeep. Dakota Estates is currently looking into a replacement for the building’s roof. For years it has had a flat roof, however it has been unmaintained which has caused damage to the structure. Dakota Estates hopes to replace the roof with an angled design in order to make it sturdier in the winter.
Staying busy
Part of being able to grow resident numbers is making sure people enjoy staying there. A great way to do this is by organizing events and activities for residents to participate in.
Director of Operations Diane Pearson joined the Dakota Estates team after it was announced that they would be staying open. As part of her job, she has worked to make sure that residents have something fun to do nearly every day.
“We have Lauren Hudson coming to play, we have the Women’s Club coming to do a skit and treats, Harvey Bergstrom is probably going to be playing. We are having a St.Patty’s Day pot of gold bingo,” Pearson listed as some of the things Dakota Estates has planned for residents.
By keeping events varied and fun, Dakota Estates is able to ensure that residents don’t get bored of the same activities everyday.
“We have activities like this everyday. Wednesday is our slow day. It lets people catch up on their naps. It is just a quiet day. We are trying to get people out in the afternoon to watch T.V. or just talk,” Pearson said.
Many of the activities provided by Dakota Estates are done through volunteer work. Community members, performers, preachers and more, take time out of their day to visit Dakota Estates and make sure residents have a good time. For Valentine’s Day the local pre-K class came in to celebrate with residents.
“People who have something to offer are calling us and asking if they can come to us. We don’t have to do a lot of calling for that,” Pearson said, “They just call and say ‘hey when can we come out’ and we pick a date and that is it.”
Much of what has made Dakota Estates’ recovery possible is community support. By staying active in the community, and developing a positive reputation, they are able to find people who are willing to donate time and money to supporting the organization.
As retirement communities operate in a pandemic recovery world, there are many issues they have to deal with. However, success under these conditions is possible with the help of the community and plenty of passion.