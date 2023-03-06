One of the most common issues faced by businesses today is shortages. Worker shortages leave positions open, product shortages raise prices and in retirement communities, resident shortages can hurt finances.

Board members of Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, spent much of last year thinking they were going to close, or have a radical change to what the retirement living center was. After a series of fundraisers, and plenty of community support, the group has stated that they will remain open.



