‘The fish was this big’

School is out and summer is right around the corner, so that means some fish stories likely are being told. Caught a whopper recently? Did you take any pictures of it? If so, the News Monitor is looking for pictures of your big fish — even the smaller fish are still cool and photogenic, especially if there is a child with a big grin holding it.

Send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

