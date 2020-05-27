‘The fish was this big’

School is out and summer is right around the corner, so that means some fish stories likely are being told. Caught a whopper recently? Did you take any pictures of it? If so, the News Monitor is looking for pictures of your big fish — even the smaller fish are still cool and photogenic, especially if there is a child with a big grin holding it.
Send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Mail News-Monitor 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.