The hidden home in Lidgerwood

Lidgerwood is home to many people. Some have been residents their entire lives, others move in later in life. On the south side of town there is a little apartment complex for folks who grow old in Lidgerwood.
The Dakota Estates Retirement Center has been a part of Lidgerwood for over 50 years. It operates differently from other retirement communities. The center focuses on keeping elder independence late in life.
“It is like you are living in an apartment. It just so happens there is a nurse there a couple days a week and somebody is cooking your meals for you,” Dakota Estates Administrator and nurse Shanon Kackman said, “It reminds me of an apartment complex where all the people there got together and said, hey let’s get a cook and a housekeeper.”
For many residents life doesn’t change too much, some daily responsibilities are just lessened.
Evean Holland has been a resident at Dakota Estates for six years. She spends her days assembling puzzles, playing cards with other residents and going to bingo nights.
“It’s nice, everyone is nice to me here. They keep us pretty busy. They tell us what they have got for us to do,” Holland said.
Dakota Estates is considered a retirement center. This differs from assisted living or a nursing home in that it does not have 24/7 on site nursing. The residents take care of themselves save for some meals and cleaning done for them.
When a resident is no longer able to care for themselves due to sickness or injury they will have to move to a more hands-on care facility like assisted living.
With the pandemic and lowering population of Lidgerwood Dakota Estates has seen issues with a low number of residents. The facilities capacity for residents is 35. Just two years ago Dakota Estates had 32 residents. However, due to a combination of factors Dakota Estates only houses 24 residents.
“Not having that extra income affects us greatly. I have been having to cut back on hours for our staff, which I hate because they are such great staff. They depend on this paycheck and they don’t want to have to drive to Wahpeton or Fargo for work,” Kackman said.
Despite the drop in Dakota Estates income the staff has remained with the organization. Many of the staff have been working at Dakota Estates for years.
The pandemic has impacted Dakota Estates in a variety of ways. With a vulnerable population a greater awareness of the disease keeps the residents healthy.
“All of the residents here are proactive. I had one lady one day who came out with a mask on. She was saying she had a tickle in her throat. To know enough that she had a tickle, that she would wear a mask and come see you is, wow,” Kackman said.
Good education about the pandemic and great caution has prevented Dakota Estates from being hit by any outbreaks of the Coronavirus. Regular testing and lots of cleaning still takes place in order to prevent infection.
The 24 residents of Dakota Estates, alongside the staff, make up a small community within Lidgerwood. Many grew up in the area and decided that it was the place they wanted to spend the rest of their lives.
