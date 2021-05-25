Hankinson sixth grade students got to flex their entrepreneurial muscles at the Marketplace for Kids showing Wednesday, May 19 at Hankinson Public School.
Students showcased an array of inventions and contraptions on cardboard displays. They explained the costs, uses and inspiration for their creations.
Classmates and faculty took turns rotating between displays, inquiring about the creations.
Sixth graders Trae Brown and Gunner Bladow displayed their creation, “The Cupper.” A cup mounted to a desk to prevent accidentally knocking off pencils.
Bladow said he was inspired by his own experience of repeatedly knocking items off his desk.
Six graders Amla Prochnow and Adryanna Stirling invented a hat and mask combination called, “The Holder,” something particularly useful as COVID-19 continues and the weather heats up.
The mask is attached to that hat, so when it’s in use it doesn’t strain the user’s ears, Prochnow explained. When not in use the mask can be tucked into the hat for use at a later date.
Sixth grader Ella Peterson created the P-A Bar, a portable dance bar. Peterson, a dancer herself, was inspired by her travel to competition. Her style of dancing requires a dance bar, but being on the road for competitions can make it difficult to find a place to practice and thus, the portable, adjustable dance bar made out of PVC pipe was born.
Marketplace for Kids Executive Director Bob Heitkamp said it’s great to see kids expressing themselves and coming ‘up with creative solutions to their problems.
“Marketplace for Kids is an entrepreneur program for kids across the state of North Dakota and we set up regional events in about 12 locations every year and we invite students in grades 3-8,” Heitkamp said.
Marketplace for Kids offers classes to students in a wide range of STEM topics. This year classes took place virtually, which was difficult at first, but will allow for greater inclusion in the future.
“Now that we had to develop a virtual, now we actually have a virtual program that is going to be great for those kids that are 60 miles away or more than an hour away from the regional event. Now we can reach every kid in North Dakota,” Heitkamp said.
The trade show is typically held at a local college like NDSCS and attracts around 1,000 students, but due to COVID-19 a trade show was held at Hankinson for Hankinson students. The trade show is completely optionally to students who participate in the classes.
“I have the best job in the world,” Heitkamp said.
