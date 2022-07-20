Many in the motocross community call training for the largest amateur motocross competition in the world being “On the road to Loretta Lynn’s.” The road to Loretta Lynn’s passes through many states over hundreds of miles; it can take years of practice to ride it. Making it to the end is the achievement of a lifetime for many.
Wyndmere native, 11-year-old Mathaios Thompson took on the road to Loretta Lynn’s. Aug. 1-6, he will be one of 42 racers in his age group from across the country to race in the 41st annual Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross Championship race, also known as the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.
The competition takes place just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, on the family ranch of country singer and songwriter Loretta Lynn.
“Most people just want to get there at least once. Their main aspiration is just to be there,” Mathaios Thompson’s father Matt Thompson said.
Not only did Mathaios Thompson qualify for the championships, he did it twice. Thompson qualified for two events, the 65cc stock and the 65cc modified.
Mathaios Thompson’s younger brother Maximus Thompson will attend the event as the first alternate for his age group.
In order to qualify for the prestigious competition, a rider has to place in the top six in at least one of eight regional competitions held each year.
Most riders travel to more than one regional competition in order to have more chances to qualify. The Thompsons traveled to three events.
“You don’t want a flat tire or something breaking the day of the race to keep you from the championships. That's why folks go to more than one regional, to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Matt Thompson said.
In addition to the multiple regional competitions, Mathaios and Maximus Thompson have also been training across the country.
While the Thompsons did make a motocross course on their farmland west of Wyndmere, due to the winter conditions in North Dakota, training for motocross events is kept mostly to the summer. This has caused northern states, like North Dakota, to have fewer qualifying competitors. This year Mathaios was the only competitor from North Dakota to qualify for any age group.
“Everyone has different goals there. Some definitely are trying to win it all. We are just looking to do our best. If we could finish middle of the pack, maybe even top 15, that would be amazing,” Matt Thompson said.
In the time leading up to the championship, the Thompsons have been training in South Carolina. Training for a championship, even an amateur one, is rigorous.
Matt Thompson compares the training to that of an Olympic athlete. The training takes place daily, the competitors' diets and rest is monitored carefully, and more often than not they are on their bikes.
During the training in South Carolina, both Mathaios and Maximus Thompson have been doing 25-minute long races in 90-degree heat every day.
The practice is mandatory for competitors at this level. Many who the Thompsons compete against dedicate their lives to the sport. At the championship, the Thompsons will be facing off against youth who have been riding since they were 4 years old and receive special schooling so that they can practice more.
“We started late, when he was 8 years old. most kids start at 4 years of age. He needed to catch up quickly, and he did with a combination of his raw talent, good coach [his dad] and hard work training on our home track and Club MX in Chesterfield, South Carolina,” Mathaios Thompson’s mother, Georgia Thompson, said.
The Thompsons picked up the sport three years ago. Since then they have made great progress, and even finished the road to Loretta Lynn’s.
