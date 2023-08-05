The wait is over

Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler, center, did the honors when the county’s flagship highway department shop was reopened Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Hankinson. From left, Beth Tiegs, county Commissioners Tim Campbell, Perry Miller and Rollie Ehlert, Sedler, County Auditor Sandy Fossum, Commissioners Nathan Berseth and Terry Goerger, and DeeAnn Bilben.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

For more than two-and-a-half years, the Richland County Highway Department lacked a flagship shop to house its plows and blades. That changed with a triumphant grand reopening Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Hankinson.

The previous lead highway department building was a total loss after a Jan. 18, 2021, fire. Not only was the Hankinson shop devastated in the event, but so was equipment including five plow trucks, three motor graders and a payloader, News Monitor previously reported.

The wait is over

Hankinson Community Development Corporation President Nathan Falk, far right, spoke to ceremony participants and the audience about what it means that the highway shop continues to be in Hankinson.
The wait is over

Commissioner Rollie Ehlert, center left, chairman of the Richland County Board, shared his gratitude for County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler, center right, and his staff maintaining services despite formidable challenges.
The wait is over

Richland County Commissioner Terry Goerger, left, chats with Lowell Bladow, right, a former assistant county engineer.
The wait is over

The new county highway shop will hold all of the snowplowing fleet for Richland County, N.D., as well as other vehicles and machinery. The building cost just more than $4 million.
The wait is over

Richland County’s new flagship highway department shop is located not far from downtown Hankinson.
The wait is over

This vehicle didn’t run Tuesday, Aug. 1, but it will be put to use again and again this coming winter.


Tags