‘They come back to give back’

Golfers took part Saturday in the 15th Annual Dale “Spanky” Buckhouse Memorial Golf Tournament at the Dakota Winds Golf Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars, benefiting students at Hankinson Public School.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Nearly 110 golfers, members of just over 25 teams, teed off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15 south of Hankinson.

