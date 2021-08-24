Beautiful cars new and old lined the streets of Wiley Avenue in Lidgerwood on Wednesday, Aug. 18, for the Annual Cruise Night.

A total of 147 cars from owners around the state were shown at the event, just shy of the previous year’s all-time record of 150 cars.

The cars shown ranged from pristine vintage Ford Roadsters to newer Chevrolet Camaros.

A large number of people attended the event, but attendance came just shy of breaking the all-time attendance record, according to the Lidgerwood Heritage Days’ Facebook page.

High heat was a likely factor in keeping some prospective attendees at home.

The Lidgerwood Knights of Columbus served concessions during the event.

Cruise Night began 13 years ago and has continued to grow year after year.

Just seven years ago, the show only had 80 cars, in recent years that number has nearly doubled, according to the Heritage Days Facebook page.

Tags

Load comments