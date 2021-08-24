They don’t make ‘em like they used to Tris Anderson • News Monitor trisa@wahpetondailynews.com Aug 24, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 5 A youngster receives some help viewing the interior of one of many classic cars that lined Wiley Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 18 Tris Anderson | News Monitor A group admires a bright blue 1968 Chevrolet Camaro. Tris Anderson | News Monitor A group of men admire the engine of a 1960 Chevrolet Biscayne. Tris Anderson | News Monitor A replica 1929 Mercedes Roadster. Tris Anderson | News Monitor A yellow 1969 Dodge Charger, a red 1968 Dodge Charger Rt and a green 1969 Dodge Charger. Tris Anderson | News Monitor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Beautiful cars new and old lined the streets of Wiley Avenue in Lidgerwood on Wednesday, Aug. 18, for the Annual Cruise Night.A total of 147 cars from owners around the state were shown at the event, just shy of the previous year’s all-time record of 150 cars.The cars shown ranged from pristine vintage Ford Roadsters to newer Chevrolet Camaros.A large number of people attended the event, but attendance came just shy of breaking the all-time attendance record, according to the Lidgerwood Heritage Days’ Facebook page.High heat was a likely factor in keeping some prospective attendees at home.The Lidgerwood Knights of Columbus served concessions during the event.Cruise Night began 13 years ago and has continued to grow year after year.Just seven years ago, the show only had 80 cars, in recent years that number has nearly doubled, according to the Heritage Days Facebook page. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Car Cruise Motor Vehicle Street New Total Attendance Owner Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
