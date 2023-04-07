‘They were the right guys at the right time’

Train derailments are multi-layered situations, the Richland County Board of Commissioners learned. Response starts from the outside and progresses inward.

“It was amazing work done in a short period of time,” Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said about initial responses to the Sunday, March 26 train derailment outside Wyndmere.

Lambrecht and Ed Dankbar, a hazmat and emergency response officer with Canadian Pacific Railway, spoke during a Tuesday, April 4 meeting of the Richland County Board of Commissioners. The meeting included a recap of what had happened and what still needed to be done.

Significant local, state and federal participation in responding to the recent derailment outside Wyndmere was acknowledged by Richland County leaders.


