‘They were the right guys at the right time’

“It was amazing work done in a short period of time,” Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said about initial responses to the Sunday, March 26 train derailment outside Wyndmere.
Lambrecht and Ed Dankbar, a hazmat and emergency response officer with Canadian Pacific Railway, spoke during a Tuesday, April 4 meeting of the Richland County Board of Commissioners. The meeting included a recap of what had happened and what still needed to be done.
On March 26, 31 railroad cards derailed. Most of the 70-car train was carrying commodities, News Monitor previously reported. This included highway asphalt oil, carried by eight total cars.
“A leak was found in one of the oil-carrying cars, spreading about 100 feet from the crash,” News Monitor reported. “The leak was stopped soon after due to cold temperatures solidifying the oil. There was no fire at the scene.”
Train derailments are multi-layered situations, Dankbar said. Response starts from the outside and progresses inward.
“Oil is a warm product. As it hit the snow, it firmed up like concrete. We were able to pile it up and stop it from going further,” Dankbar said.
Responses to the derailment included moving cars off from the main track, located about two miles southeast of Wyndmere. Mitigation of spills and leaks continued and equipment continued to be staged at and around the site.
Mitigation has been made possible thanks to individuals like Lambrecht and first responder, fire department and law enforcement teams.
“By 6 a.m. (Monday, March 27), we had equipment. It was coming from Minot. It was coming from Minnesota, from cities like Bemidji. We were able to keep the containment going and keep what was there to where it already was. It was amazing work done in a short period of time,” Dankbar said.
As of April 4, there were 31 railroad cars still at the site, Dankbar said. Their removal was contingent on arranging transfers.
“We’ve been coordinating with the elevators in towns,” Dankbar said.
Initial estimates have all the rail cars being clean and free of product by Saturday, April 15. As of April 4, Canadian Pacific was getting quotes for the scrapping, dismantling and removal of cars.
“We don’t get to determine the derailment’s cause, the FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) does,” Dankbar said. “It can take 6-9 months to get the official determination. They have had a heavy presence on site, going over all the different chunks of rail, doing metallurgical testing and other analytical work.”
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has also been kept abreast of progress, Dankbar said. The significant local, state and federal participation in responding to the derailment was acknowledged by leaders.
“I’m impressed with how you did this,” Commissioner Terry Goerger said to Lambrecht. “I’m impressed with our sheriff’s office. You all did one hell of a job.”
Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl was present for the meeting. Shortly after discussion of the train derailment, a 5-0 vote authorized allocating up to $20,000 for the purchase of a sheriff’s office drone. The drone is expected to be a useful law enforcement tool in situations including accident response, assessing weather conditions and general security.
Lambrecht, meanwhile, thanked Richland County Communications/911 and the Wyndmere Fire Department, among other organizations.
“Hopefully, this never happens again,” Lambrecht said. “Still, all the people who were assisting Canadian Pacific, all of our guys — they were the right guys at the right time. Thank you, Wyndmere.”
In other news, sandbagging will continue to be a defense against anticipated spring flooding. Sandbags have already begun being filled, Lambrecht informed the commissioners. It is expected that there will be enough available to supply two National Guard trucks and one city of Wahpeton truck, in keeping with previous city and county practices.
“Beginning possibly late next week, we will likely start having volunteers help with filling the bags,” Lambrecht said. “We’re also asking cities to get their flood emergency declarations approved.”
Having emergency declarations in place allows cities to access funding and other flood mitigation tools in a more expedited fashion, News Monitor previously reported.
Because of weather conditions, Commissioners Goerger, Tim Campbell, and Rollie Ehlert attended the April 4 meeting remotely. Commissioners Nathan Berseth and Perry Miller were present in Wahpeton.
The next Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 in Wahpeton.