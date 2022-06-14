Things to Know

1. Local elections and state primaries take place on June 14. Voting takes place in towns. For more information regarding the election or where to vote visit www.voters.nd.gov

2. National average gas prices broke $5 recently and are at an all time high. Previously the high for average prices was in 2008 when the average price was $4.11



