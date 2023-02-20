Things to know Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. The NBA All Star game was held in Utah this weekend. The best of the best from across the NBA gathered to participate in the yearly tradition. Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 184-1752. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Monday, Feb. 20. As part of the visit, Biden announced increased aid for Ukraine and increased sanctions for Russian elite. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball