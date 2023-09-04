‘This is Hankinson. We figure out how to make it happen.’

Superintendent Chad Benson, center, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the Hankinson Public School Innovation Academy. From left, Melissa Schmidt and Vice President Ryan Wallock, Hankinson Commercial Club, School Board Director Mat Asp, Hankinson High School Principal Sarah Pohl, Benson, agriculture teacher Cohl Ringler, School Board President Dave Muehler, Southeast Region Career and Technology Center Director Dan Spellerberg and Commercial Club President DeeAnn Bilben.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

A decades-long dream came true Wednesday, Aug. 30, with the opening of the Hankinson Public School Innovation Academy.

Agriculture education is “more than just cows,” Southeast Region Career and Technology Center Director Dan Spellerberg said. It is an easily debunked stereotype considering the gamut of experiences and careers that can be launched from agriculture education.

Bob Wurl and Jeff Stein, front center right, present Lincoln State Bank’s $25,000 donation to the Hankinson Public School Innovation Academy. Watching, from left, are Mat Asp, Sarah Pohl, Chad Benson, Cohl Ringler, Dave Muehler and Dan Spellerberg.
The Hankinson Public School Innovation Academy is located adjacent to Hankinson Public School, allowing for continuous advanced learning within the Hankinson community.
Southeast Region Career and Technology Center Director Dan Spellerberg elaborates on how student education will grow over time.
The Wednesday, Aug. 30, academy opening drew many supporters.


