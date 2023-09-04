‘This is Hankinson. We figure out how to make it happen.’

A decades-long dream came true Wednesday, Aug. 30, with the opening of the Hankinson Public School Innovation Academy.
Agriculture education is “more than just cows,” Southeast Region Career and Technology Center Director Dan Spellerberg said. It is an easily debunked stereotype considering the gamut of experiences and careers that can be launched from agriculture education.
“You don’t know what kids are passionate about until they get some exposure to it,” Spellerberg said. “This academy is a great tool for us to be able to provide that exposure in a lot of different areas. It’s also going to be super helpful for employers.”
Opening a month ahead of schedule, the Hankinson Public School Innovation Academy allows Hankinson students in grades 7-12 to receive agriculture education closer to Hankinson Public School.
“This has been in my backyard for a long time. I kept thinking, ‘Why doesn’t Hankinson have these opportunities?’ I’m glad that the dollars were there on the federal and state level. We couldn’t have done this without our state legislators. I’m especially glad the school board was on board.”
Dave Muehler, president of the Hankinson School Board, said his organization had “the easy part in all of this.” Supporting the Hankinson Public School Innovation Academy was not a hard concept. Muehler was one of several people sharing amazement at how once an idea that goes back to at least the 1960s was obtainable, the necessary work was done in record time.
“It is a beautiful facility that we have here,” Superintendent Chad Benson said. “This is something that we had been talking about for a long time and it’s a pretty big day for us.”
Benson reiterated thanks for the Hankinson School Board, Spellerberg for personal participation up to and including door stoppers just before the grand opening, North Dakota legislators for ensuring necessary funding, Lincoln State Bank for its role in ensuring essential financing and the Hankinson community for embracing opportunities that will keep students learning in their own community.
“We welcome his facility here,” said Ryan Wallock, vice president of the Hankinson Commercial Club. “On my way down here, I was thinking of something Bob (Wurl) once told me. ‘This is Hankinson. We figure out how to make it happen.’ Like I told (Muehler), thanks for sticking with it, because it could have easily not happened. This is what makes Hankinson special, because we figure it out.”
Also speaking on behalf of the Hankinson Commercial Club, Melissa Schmidt spoke about the excitement that comes from educating students. Those youth will receive not only better education, but knowledge in trades that will greatly impact their working experience.
“We’d like to congratulate Hankinson Public School for this great addition to our town,” Schmidt said.
Lincoln State Bank has been around for 120 years, including 88 based in Hankinson.
“Contrary to popular belief, Jeff (Stein) and I were not there on opening day,” Wurl joked. “Lincoln State Bank has had a long history of supporting education, and in addition to our work on this academy’s financing, we would like to present the Hankinson Public School Innovation Academy with a donation for $25,000.”
Funding that the Hankinson Public School Innovation Academy has and will receive will help further education in multiple ways. Spellerberg elaborated on how seventh and eighth grade students will be able to go from exploratory learning to more and more sophisticated experiences throughout their high school careers. It can include taking on leadership roles to fulfilling assignments such as welding, work with electricity and small engines, constructing structures, growing and sustaining gardens, pickling fruits and vegetables, and yes, learning about cattle, specifically the wholesale meat industry.
“It’s taken a lot of hours and effort from everyone involved, and we’re going to follow that up with much effort to buy as much locally as we can and work with as many local people as we can,” Spellerberg said.