Thompson looks back at 16-year career

After 16 years as a Richland County Commissioner, Dan Thompson attended his last commissioner board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Thompson began serving as commissioner in 2004, he was encouraged by friends, family and neighbors to run as representative for rural voices.
“I’ve been on boards most of my life. So I’ve learned to keep my mouth shut for a while and listen. I think I fit in quickly and ... got to know the people. And once they got to know me, it was a nice fit,” he said.
Living outside of Wahpeton, Thompson had to form bonds with people inside the community by getting to know different groups during his initial run. A social person, he said it was easy to talk and make connections with the residents of Wahpeton.
Thompson, 73, has served on public boards and in the public sphere for 36 years.
A farmer and resident of Wyndmere, Thompson made agricultural issues and boards his focus as a commissioner. Making agricultural issues one of his focuses and being a farmer himself, made it easier for other farmers to approach him with their problems, he said.
“ … I’m always into ag, anything to do with ag. That’s where my light bulb comes on ...” Thompson said.
Thompson said he was lucky that the boards and portfolios people weren’t particularly interested in were the issues he cared the most about.
During his time as a commissioner he enjoyed getting to know the employees and officials of Richland and building personal relationships with them.
“I try not to ever single out anybody, but I’d say there’s almost no people that I didn’t enjoy working with. Honestly it starts at the top with Leslie Hage our administrator and auditor, very outgoing gal, just put everything at ease, just knew what was going on at all the time. So when you have a leader like that, everything else goes smooth and it really does,” Thompson said.
Taxes, on the other hand, were a balancing act and one of the most challenging aspects of being a commissioner.
“People always feel like they’re getting jabbed for more taxes. And so to hold that down so that they don’t feel like they’re getting jabbed. That’s another ... challenging part of being a commissioner.”
As he said at his last meeting, he isn’t bitter, he’s a little disappointed but he’s getting over it and has plenty to look forward to now that his time as a commissioner has concluded.
He and his son have split ownership of their farm and are plenty busy.
“I really enjoy it. It’s the equipment we have nowadays. It’s almost fun if you don’t have to lay awake at night worrying about how you’re going to pay for it .., I got to my son who is involved and my two daughters are away on their own doing well. It’s a fun atmosphere. I don’t have a sad day much out there,” Thompson said.
He said for now, he has no plans to run for commissioner again, but will volunteer to help with the county weed board and his other areas he’s knowledgeable in.
At his final meeting the county commissioners praised Thompson for his 16 years of service with the commission. Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said Thompson had been a mentor for him.
“Thanks Dan, the six years I’ve served with you, it’s been a real pleasure and joy,” Commissioner Nathan Berseth said. “I appreciate your level headedness and calmness, you’re going to be missed. I feel strongly we can find a position to keep you in some sort of capacity down the road.”
